5 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich

Autumn Lights is returning to Norfolk by popular demand. - Credit: Milner Creative

From funfairs to fantastic displays, here are some of the best places to see fireworks in the Norwich area to celebrate Bonfire Night 2022.

Spooks and Sparks is coming to The Hewett Academy. - Credit: Spooks and Sparks

1. Spooks and Sparks, Norwich

Where: The Hewett Academy, Cecil Road, Norwich, NR1 2PL

When: October 28-29, both 5pm-10pm

Price: October 28: Adults: £7.50 + booking fee, children (under 18): £5 + booking fee/October 29: £8.50/£6 + booking fee, buy on the Community Sparks Fatsoma page

A two-day extravaganza is coming to the south of the city, with the fireworks displays put on by Flash FX.

On Friday will be a low noise display and on Saturday will be the big one and on both days there will also be a funfair, food vendors and bars.

There will be a funfair at the fireworks display in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

2. Fireworks Display, Thorpe St Andrew

Where: Fitzmaurice Park, Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UL

When: November 5, from 4pm with fireworks display at 7.30pm

Price: Early bird prices until October 28: adults: £3.50, children: £2.50, under 3s: free/after October 28 £4/£3, buy at thorpestandrew.tactilepay.co.uk, no on-site parking

Head to this fantastic fireworks display on the outskirts of Norwich, where there will be food stalls, a funfair and a bar too.

On Friday, October 28 there will also be a Halloween Spooktacular in the park with Hocus Pocus and Scream shown on an outdoor screen, with tickets on sale on the Thorpe Cinema website.

There are lots of fireworks displays taking place in the Norwich area. - Credit: Denise Bradley

3. Hellesdon Fireworks 2022, Hellesdon

Where: Hellesdon High School, 187 Middletons Lane, Hellesdon, NR6 5SB

When: November 5, 5pm-8pm (display 7.30pm)

Price: Advance tickets (cash only) - adults: £4, children (3-18): £2, under 3s: free, family tickets available, buy from Dixons Centre in Hellesdon/£6/£3 on the gate if any left (cash only)

A fireworks display will take place at Hellesdon High School on Bonfire Night and it promises to be a great evening out for all.

There will also be food traders, a bar, a tombola, games and music.

Head to a fireworks display in the Norwich area on Bonfire Night. - Credit: Denise Bradley

4. Crusaders Fireworks Night, Hethersett

Where: Crusaders Rugby Club, Little Melton Road, Hethersett, NR9 3NP

When: November 5, gates open at 5.30pm

Price: Adults: £5, under 18s: £3, under 5s: free or £20 for a full car, buy tickets on arrival, limited free parking

This popular fireworks display is running on Bonfire Night and there is free entry to rugby club members.

There will also be food, including a barbecue, a bar, music, stalls and games.

Autumn Lights is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2022 with two fireworks displays. - Credit: Milner Creative

5. Autumn Lights Norfolk, New Costessey

Where: Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 12, 4pm-9pm

Price: Adults: £17.50 + booking fee, children (3-16): £10 + booking fee, under 3s free, family tickets available, buy on the Autumn Lights website

Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks event will take place at the Showground with two displays set to music, including one for children.

There will also be stage entertainment, including DJs, a party band, glow drummers and a fire show, a street food and drink village and a funfair.