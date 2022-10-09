5 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich
- Credit: Milner Creative
From funfairs to fantastic displays, here are some of the best places to see fireworks in the Norwich area to celebrate Bonfire Night 2022.
1. Spooks and Sparks, Norwich
Where: The Hewett Academy, Cecil Road, Norwich, NR1 2PL
When: October 28-29, both 5pm-10pm
Price: October 28: Adults: £7.50 + booking fee, children (under 18): £5 + booking fee/October 29: £8.50/£6 + booking fee, buy on the Community Sparks Fatsoma page
A two-day extravaganza is coming to the south of the city, with the fireworks displays put on by Flash FX.
On Friday will be a low noise display and on Saturday will be the big one and on both days there will also be a funfair, food vendors and bars.
Most Read
- 1 One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich
- 2 Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers
- 3 Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign
- 4 Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?
- 5 Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich
- 6 Family find 'dream home' in USA - but say Norwich will always be 'special'
- 7 Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout
- 8 Popular children's play area closed until further notice due to vandalism
- 9 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 10 Road near city to close as £74,000 resurfacing works takes place
2. Fireworks Display, Thorpe St Andrew
Where: Fitzmaurice Park, Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UL
When: November 5, from 4pm with fireworks display at 7.30pm
Price: Early bird prices until October 28: adults: £3.50, children: £2.50, under 3s: free/after October 28 £4/£3, buy at thorpestandrew.tactilepay.co.uk, no on-site parking
Head to this fantastic fireworks display on the outskirts of Norwich, where there will be food stalls, a funfair and a bar too.
On Friday, October 28 there will also be a Halloween Spooktacular in the park with Hocus Pocus and Scream shown on an outdoor screen, with tickets on sale on the Thorpe Cinema website.
3. Hellesdon Fireworks 2022, Hellesdon
Where: Hellesdon High School, 187 Middletons Lane, Hellesdon, NR6 5SB
When: November 5, 5pm-8pm (display 7.30pm)
Price: Advance tickets (cash only) - adults: £4, children (3-18): £2, under 3s: free, family tickets available, buy from Dixons Centre in Hellesdon/£6/£3 on the gate if any left (cash only)
A fireworks display will take place at Hellesdon High School on Bonfire Night and it promises to be a great evening out for all.
There will also be food traders, a bar, a tombola, games and music.
4. Crusaders Fireworks Night, Hethersett
Where: Crusaders Rugby Club, Little Melton Road, Hethersett, NR9 3NP
When: November 5, gates open at 5.30pm
Price: Adults: £5, under 18s: £3, under 5s: free or £20 for a full car, buy tickets on arrival, limited free parking
This popular fireworks display is running on Bonfire Night and there is free entry to rugby club members.
There will also be food, including a barbecue, a bar, music, stalls and games.
5. Autumn Lights Norfolk, New Costessey
Where: Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT
When: November 12, 4pm-9pm
Price: Adults: £17.50 + booking fee, children (3-16): £10 + booking fee, under 3s free, family tickets available, buy on the Autumn Lights website
Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks event will take place at the Showground with two displays set to music, including one for children.
There will also be stage entertainment, including DJs, a party band, glow drummers and a fire show, a street food and drink village and a funfair.