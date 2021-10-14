7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

Published: 6:24 PM October 14, 2021

Autumn Lights is one of the brilliant fireworks displays taking place in and around Norwich in 2021. - Credit: Autumn Lights

While the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich are cancelled this year, there are still plenty of brilliant displays taking place in and around the city this Bonfire Night.

Catton Park will host a fireworks and Halloween event at the end of October. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Catton Park Spooktacular Fireworks Display, Old Catton

Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Old Catton, NR6 7DB

When: October 30, 4pm-9pm (children's fireworks display at 6pm and main display at 8pm)

Price: £5, under 3s free, ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/norwich/catton-park

There will be spooky and firework fun for all the family in Catton Park, with the organisers promising a carnival atmosphere.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a funfair and tuck into tasty food and drink, with on-site parking available for a small charge.

A bonfire and fireworks display will take place in Taverham. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Fireworks Night, Taverham

Where: Taverham Scout Group Headquarters, Sandy Lane, Taverham, NR8 6JR

When: November 6, gates open 6pm, displays at 7pm and 8pm

Price: £6.50 (plus booking fee), under 5s free with a paying adult, 1sttaverhamscouts.co.uk/fireworks-night

The 1st Taverham Scout Group's annual bonfire and fireworks event is always very popular.

There will be double the fun with two displays during the evening.

The Rackheath fireworks display will feature a light show this year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Rackheath Firework Display, Rackheath

Where: Rackheath Stracey Sports Park, Rackheath, NR13 6LT

When: November 5, gates 6pm, first display 7.30pm, finale 8.15pm

Price: Adults (17+): £5, two under 16s free with each paying adult, pay on the gate (cash only)

Rackheath Fireworks are back for 2021 and this year there will also be a light show.

The event will have a mini funfair, a bar and street food vendors including Harry's Soul Train, East Coast Pizza Co and The Bucket List.

There will be a barbecue at the Bawburgh fireworks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Bawburgh Bonfire, Fireworks and BBQ, Bawburgh

Where: Bawburgh Village Hall, Stocks Hill, Bawburgh, NR9 3LL

When: November 6, starts at 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Price: Adults: £5, children: £2, toddlers: free

This display takes place on the outskirts of Norwich in the charming village of Bawburgh.

Alongside the main display, there will be a bonfire, barbecue and bar.

The Crusaders Rugby Club in Little Melton is bringing back its firework display. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Fireworks Display, Little Melton

Where: Crusaders Rugby Club, Beckhithe, Little Melton Road, Little Melton, NR9 3NP

When: November 6, gates open 6pm

Price: Family car (maximum two adults): £15, adults: £5, under 18s: £2.50, members free

There is lots to see and do at this display. Alongside fireworks there will be inflatables, games and music.

Food and drink will also be available at the event.

You must buy advance tickets to the Thorpe St Andrew fireworks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks, Thorpe St Andrew

Where: Fitzmaurice Park, Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UL

When: November 5, gates open at 5pm, fireworks 7pm

Price: Adults: £3, 16 and under: £2, advance only - scan posters locally to buy or go to the Town Hall during office hours (correct cash only)

This event is advance tickets only so make sure to scan the QR code on posters and noticeboards around the town or visit the Town Hall if you do not use a smartphone.

The event will include a funfair, food stalls and a bar.

Autumn Lights is a drive-in event but attendees can still move around the site. - Credit: Autumn Lights

7. Autumn Lights, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: November 27, 2pm-9pm (last entry 6pm)

Price: From £45 for a car for up to five passengers, autumnlights.co.uk/tickets

The organisers of touring event Autumn Lights are promising "Norfolk's biggest ever firework display".

There will also be a hot air balloon (depending on weather conditions), fire and glow entertainers when it gets dark, a funfair, street food and drinks.

While it is a drive-in event, with cars spaced out and room to set up chairs and blankets, people are still able to move around the site.