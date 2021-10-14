7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- Credit: Autumn Lights
While the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich are cancelled this year, there are still plenty of brilliant displays taking place in and around the city this Bonfire Night.
1. Catton Park Spooktacular Fireworks Display, Old Catton
Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Old Catton, NR6 7DB
When: October 30, 4pm-9pm (children's fireworks display at 6pm and main display at 8pm)
Price: £5, under 3s free, ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/norwich/catton-park
There will be spooky and firework fun for all the family in Catton Park, with the organisers promising a carnival atmosphere.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy a funfair and tuck into tasty food and drink, with on-site parking available for a small charge.
2. Fireworks Night, Taverham
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
- 2 Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed
- 3 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- 4 Mum terrified for son's health after warning of asbestos in her home
- 5 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
- 6 Norwich nostalgia: Tombland through the decades
- 7 Neighbours furious as conifer trees protecting their privacy get the chop
- 8 What a clock up! Market trader caught short by wrong time
- 9 Man suffered double jaw fracture in Norwich bar attack
- 10 'Like an ice rink': Dad's outrage after daughter's nasty fall at play park
Where: Taverham Scout Group Headquarters, Sandy Lane, Taverham, NR8 6JR
When: November 6, gates open 6pm, displays at 7pm and 8pm
Price: £6.50 (plus booking fee), under 5s free with a paying adult, 1sttaverhamscouts.co.uk/fireworks-night
The 1st Taverham Scout Group's annual bonfire and fireworks event is always very popular.
There will be double the fun with two displays during the evening.
3. Rackheath Firework Display, Rackheath
Where: Rackheath Stracey Sports Park, Rackheath, NR13 6LT
When: November 5, gates 6pm, first display 7.30pm, finale 8.15pm
Price: Adults (17+): £5, two under 16s free with each paying adult, pay on the gate (cash only)
Rackheath Fireworks are back for 2021 and this year there will also be a light show.
The event will have a mini funfair, a bar and street food vendors including Harry's Soul Train, East Coast Pizza Co and The Bucket List.
4. Bawburgh Bonfire, Fireworks and BBQ, Bawburgh
Where: Bawburgh Village Hall, Stocks Hill, Bawburgh, NR9 3LL
When: November 6, starts at 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm
Price: Adults: £5, children: £2, toddlers: free
This display takes place on the outskirts of Norwich in the charming village of Bawburgh.
Alongside the main display, there will be a bonfire, barbecue and bar.
5. Fireworks Display, Little Melton
Where: Crusaders Rugby Club, Beckhithe, Little Melton Road, Little Melton, NR9 3NP
When: November 6, gates open 6pm
Price: Family car (maximum two adults): £15, adults: £5, under 18s: £2.50, members free
There is lots to see and do at this display. Alongside fireworks there will be inflatables, games and music.
Food and drink will also be available at the event.
6. Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks, Thorpe St Andrew
Where: Fitzmaurice Park, Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UL
When: November 5, gates open at 5pm, fireworks 7pm
Price: Adults: £3, 16 and under: £2, advance only - scan posters locally to buy or go to the Town Hall during office hours (correct cash only)
This event is advance tickets only so make sure to scan the QR code on posters and noticeboards around the town or visit the Town Hall if you do not use a smartphone.
The event will include a funfair, food stalls and a bar.
7. Autumn Lights, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: November 27, 2pm-9pm (last entry 6pm)
Price: From £45 for a car for up to five passengers, autumnlights.co.uk/tickets
The organisers of touring event Autumn Lights are promising "Norfolk's biggest ever firework display".
There will also be a hot air balloon (depending on weather conditions), fire and glow entertainers when it gets dark, a funfair, street food and drinks.
While it is a drive-in event, with cars spaced out and room to set up chairs and blankets, people are still able to move around the site.