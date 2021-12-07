News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Christmas train with tunnel of lights running at Norwich park

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:40 AM December 7, 2021
The Eaton Park Miniature Railway in Norwich is running Christmas trains. 

The Eaton Park Miniature Railway in Norwich is running Christmas trains. - Credit: Chris Eve

Step into Christmas on board a festive train in a Norwich park with its own tunnel of lights.

The Eaton Park Miniature Railway is running the special trains on Sundays until Christmas Day on December 12 and 19.

It will also run on Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28 and on Sunday, January 2 and each day it will be from 11.30am until 3.30pm.

The rides last from six to eight minutes and once the trains, which will be powered by diesel, steam or battery, leave the station they will go through a tunnel decorated with lights and then up to the boating lake and back.

Chris Eve, director and treasurer of the Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers which operates the trains, said: "We've put a load of lights in the tunnel and it is like a Christmas wonderland."

Tickets cost £1.50 for adults and £1 for children (cash or card) and masks are required at the station. 

