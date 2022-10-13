City cinema to host Met Gala party with red carpet and live music
- Credit: Cinema City
Put on your finest red carpet outfit for an evening of live music and free-flowing bubbly.
Cinema City in Norwich is celebrating the return of opera season by holding its own Met Gala at the end of October.
There will be prizes to be won by the most dazzling gala attendees.
Following the red carpet will be a live screening of Cherubini's rarely staged masterpiece Medea, performed by the Metropolitan Opera.
The original Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
It is hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and is known for its themes which prompt wild and wonderful costumes from designers.
Cinema City's Met Gala will take place on Saturday, October 22, from 5pm.
Tickets for the opera are available from Cinema City's website but not needed to take part in the gala.