Norwich lights switch-on replaced with 'Countdown to Christmas'

Published: 9:30 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM October 7, 2021

Norwich Christmas lights switch-on will be replaced by an event called 'Countdown to Christmas'.

Norwich will not have a Christmas lights switch-on for the second year running after it was replaced by a series of events called 'Countdown to Christmas' for 2021.

City shoppers will now be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment every Sunday in the run up to the big day, from choirs and dance groups to a visit from Santa, in place of the usual switch-on event.

For various reasons, including uncertainty over the pandemic, the events will also replace the Spooky City and Big Boom events held by Norwich City Council.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “It is wonderful to see the city really coming to life again after such a challenging eighteen months.

“I am delighted at the prospect of this series of festive performances, which will offer a charming alternative to our usual events programme.”

City centre illuminations, including Norwich BID’s Tunnel of Light, will appear from Tuesday, November 16.

The schedule for the Countdown to Christmas will be revealed in November, and will be published www.norwich.gov.uk/events.