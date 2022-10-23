Pop-up Christmas shop opens in Norwich city centre

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop is now open for 2022. - Credit: Molly Stanners Putland

Get sorted early for Christmas as a pop-up festive shop has returned to the city for its 57th year.

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop is now open inside St Peter Mancroft Church, opposite The Forum.

It is open from Mondays to Saturdays until Thursday, December 18 with the opening hours 10.45am until 3pm.

As well as cards there will also be calendars, wrapping paper and tags as well as other seasonal items.

Each charity has their own selection of cards. - Credit: Molly Stanners Putland

It will raise money for a whole host of local, regional and national charities, each with their own card section, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Alzheimer's Society and Norwich Foodbank.

The shop is run by around 100 volunteers and there will be a raffle of Christmas hampers to cover costs.

Every penny raised will go to charity and the organisers are hoping to top the 2021 total of £44,000.