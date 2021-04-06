Published: 12:15 AM April 6, 2021

The words of William Shakespeare will echo around Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister once again as the open-air Shakespeare Festival returns for summer 2021.

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

After last year’s festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cathedral is looking forward to welcoming back The Lord Chamberlain’s Men (TLCM) this July to perform one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays - Macbeth.

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “After an extremely challenging year in which so many events unfortunately had to be cancelled, it is wonderful now to be able to look forward to the return of our annual celebration of Shakespeare in our beautiful Cloister.

“The Shakespeare Festival is always a summer highlight at the Cathedral and The Lord Chamberlain’s Men always put on a brilliant show - we cannot wait to see what is in store with their latest production.”

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Tickets go on sale via the Cathedral website on Tuesday, April 6.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Stickney, TLCM’s artistic director, said audiences could expect a “thrill-ride from start to finish” with their latest production.

He added: “I am incredibly excited to be amongst the first in the country to bring live theatre back to audiences. We have been lucky enough to make and enjoy theatre in special outdoor settings for many years and I hope those looking to once again experience top-quality theatre will join us to enjoy this unique theatrical experience.

“This year we will be running the production without an interval. This will aid our Covid security planning but happily suits the play down to the ground. We are well practised in using challenges as artistic opportunity and this is a perfect chance to do just that."

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral has achieved Visit England and Visit Britain’s official We’re Good To Go mark, which highlights Covid-secure venues.

TLCM's production is also registered as See It Safely compliant, meaning the production strictly adheres to all government and industry Covid safety guidance.

The performances will take place in Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister on July 9 and 10, 2021, at 7pm. To book, visit the website.

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith



