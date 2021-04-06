News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Norwich Cathedral's Shakespeare Festival set to return this summer

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:15 AM April 6, 2021   
Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamber

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

The words of William Shakespeare will echo around Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister once again as the open-air Shakespeare Festival returns for summer 2021.

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamber

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

After last year’s festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cathedral is looking forward to welcoming back The Lord Chamberlain’s Men (TLCM) this July to perform one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays - Macbeth.

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamber

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “After an extremely challenging year in which so many events unfortunately had to be cancelled, it is wonderful now to be able to look forward to the return of our annual celebration of Shakespeare in our beautiful Cloister.

“The Shakespeare Festival is always a summer highlight at the Cathedral and The Lord Chamberlain’s Men always put on a brilliant show - we cannot wait to see what is in store with their latest production.”

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamber

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Tickets go on sale via the Cathedral website on Tuesday, April 6.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Stickney, TLCM’s artistic director, said audiences could expect a “thrill-ride from start to finish” with their latest production.

He added: “I am incredibly excited to be amongst the first in the country to bring live theatre back to audiences. We have been lucky enough to make and enjoy theatre in special outdoor settings for many years and I hope those looking to once again experience top-quality theatre will join us to enjoy this unique theatrical experience.

Most Read

  1. 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  2. 2 Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again
  3. 3 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  1. 4 Farke on Tettey City talks
  2. 5 City events which caused confusion set for new venue
  3. 6 Landowner: Residents 'won't be charged' for restocking fishing lake
  4. 7 Reader Letter: 'How could ignorant lout deface war memorial?'
  5. 8 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  6. 9 £1.45m Arts and Crafts property for sale on main road into Norwich
  7. 10 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads

“This year we will be running the production without an interval. This will aid our Covid security planning but happily suits the play down to the ground. We are well practised in using challenges as artistic opportunity and this is a perfect chance to do just that."

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamber

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral has achieved Visit England and Visit Britain’s official We’re Good To Go mark, which highlights Covid-secure venues.

TLCM's production is also registered as See It Safely compliant, meaning the production strictly adheres to all government and industry Covid safety guidance.

The performances will take place in Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister on July 9 and 10, 2021, at 7pm. To book, visit the website.

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamber

Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' presented by The Lord Chamberlain's Men - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith


Theatre
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Dyers Arms in Norwich

Two Norwich pubs set to disappear after conversions agreed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus