10 festive highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

From Christmas concerts to Midnight Mass and Carols in the Cloister, there is lots to look forward to at Norwich Cathedral this festive season.

The season of Advent began with a beautiful candlelit procession through the Cathedral on November 28 and the return of the Advent Open Evening on December 3, where families took part in an open-air service beside the outdoor crib and Tree of Remembrance, which will be outside the Hostry throughout December.

As the countdown to Christmas continues, there are many more services and events to enjoy at the Cathedral.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “After a very different Christmas in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are delighted to be able to welcome more people to the Cathedral this year to celebrate Advent and Christmas and to see the return of much-loved events such as our choirs’ festive concerts."

Below are some of Norwich Cathedral’s Advent and Christmas highlights:

1. Tree of Remembrance

Until Sunday, January 2

Remember a loved one by placing a star on the Tree of Remembrance beside the Cathedral’s outdoor crib.

2. Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir

Friday, December 17, 7.30pm

Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for Christmas music with plenty of audience participation!

Tickets £14 to £28 (£5 for under 18s in the side aisles).

To book, visit cathedral.org.uk or call 0333 666 3366

3. Carols in the Cloister

Saturday, December 18, 4pm

Enjoy a carol singalong full of festive favourites with choristers and members of the Cathedral’s Chamber Choir in the stunning surrounds of the Cloister.

4. Christmas Procession with Carols

Wednesday, December 22 and Thursday, December 23, 7pm

Friday, December 24: 3.30pm

Hear the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choir moves in procession through the whole Cathedral.

5. Crib Service

Friday, December 24, 12pm

The Christmas Story is brought to life in this informal service where children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity.

6. Midnight Mass

Friday, December 24, 11.15pm

The traditional service sung by the Cathedral Choir to welcome in Christmas Day and celebrate the birth of Jesus. The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, will be the preacher at this service.

7. Family Eucharist of Christmas Day

Saturday, December 25, 10.30am

Celebrate Christmas Day at this special service sung by Norwich Cathedral Choir. The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, will be the preacher at this service.

8. Festal Evensong for Christmas Day

Saturday, December 25: 3.30pm

A traditional Evensong for Christmas Day with carols sung by Norwich Cathedral Choir.

9. New Year’s Day Organ Concert

Saturday, January 1, 11am

Norwich Cathedral organist David Dunnett will welcome in the New Year with a selection of popular and festive organ music.

10. Christmas shopping in the Cathedral Gift Shop

Throughout December

The Cathedral’s Gift Shop is open daily, offering lots of inspiration for the perfect presents, as well as Christmas cards and festive decorations.

Opening hours are Monday-Saturday 9.15am to 5pm and Sunday 11.45am to 3.30pm.

For all the latest information about services and events at Norwich Cathedral, visit cathedral.org.uk