Pub to host live music and garden party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A pub and live music venue near Norwich plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style - with a big garden party.

The Brickmakers, in Sprowston Road, has teamed up with the organisers behind the Nearly Festival to host the Great British Garden Party on Friday, June 3.

From Oasis to The Verve, tribute acts will perform alongside other local live acts and a DJ.

Landlady Charley South said: “We are so excited to collaborate with Nearly Festival this summer.

"Let’s face it, there isn’t a better way to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee than with Great British indie music at a very British all-day garden party.

"We have four amazing indie acts, DJ sets and some tasty street food vendors. It’s going to be an fantastic celebration in honour of Her Majesty and we can’t wait”

The big party will have added importance as last month the team behind the Brickmakers announced they will be stepping down from running the venue after 20 years.



