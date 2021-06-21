Dinosaur-themed food trail running in Norwich restaurants this summer

Video

Published: 6:19 PM June 21, 2021

Norwich BID's dinosaur-themed City Food Trail will run across city cafés and restaurants this summer. - Credit: Contributed

You will be able to dine out dino-style in Norwich this summer, with a prehistoric-themed food trail running across the city.

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has launched the City Food Trail, which will run from Monday, July 12 until Sunday, August 22.

As well as celebrating Norwich's brilliant restaurants, including its thriving independent eateries, it ties in with Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich Cathedral and Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail.

Pictured from left to right are Stefan Gurney, Peter Marron, Eleanor Edge, Martin Wall and Paul McCarthy at the unveiling of the first GoGoDiscover T-Rex - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

After enjoying a day out seeing the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus and taking photos with the 20 sculptures, with many painted by local artists, the dinosaur fun can continue for your lunch or dinner.

More than 25 cafés and restaurants are confirmed so far, which includes Figbar, Benedicts, Frank's Bar, Saporita, Tofurei, Giggling Squid and Zizzi.

Dino Nest Cake from Tofurei, one of the Norwich businesses participating in the City Food Trail. - Credit: Contributed

The participating venues will offer dinosaur-inspired dishes on their menus.

Veronica Iapichino, owner of Saporita, said: “We’re very happy to be part of this lovely project, which will help bring people to Norwich and discover the gastronomic side of the city.

"After the past year, we think it’s even more important to celebrate and bring light-hearted fun to all the people who come to visit us.”

This new iteration of City Food Trail follows the hugely successful Love Light Norwich Food Trail, which took place in 2020 and lit up restaurants across the city.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: “The City Food Trail is a great opportunity for people to enjoy amazing meals throughout the city, and celebrate a summer of prehistoric fun.

L-R Mother and daughter duo Patrizia Buoso and Veronica Iapichino Credit: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

"Designed to drive footfall through an attractive packaged experience for the general public, the City Food Trail is part of Norwich BID’s work to make summer 2021 into a huge success for businesses.”

Norwich BID’s ambition is to create trails taking place several times a year, linked to a key event in the city calendar.

Look out for the neon diplodocus in participating restaurants, or go online to visitnorwich.co.uk closer to the time for an interactive map.

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).