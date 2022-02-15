Bicycle Jumble with stalls, coffee and beer coming to brewery
- Credit: Supplied
If you like bicycles and beer then you are in for a great afternoon out at a free event coming to the Norwich area.
The Norwich Bicycle Jumble will take place outdoors at Redwell Brewery in Trowse on Saturday, March 5 from 12pm to 5pm.
There will be a variety of stalls selling everything cycling relating, including vintage parts, art and clothing.
It has been organised by Richard Andrews who has worked in the industry for the last 20 years.
He moved to Norwich in 2020, but before that ran the event in Glasgow for seven years and it became a staple in the cycling calendar.
People will also be able to enjoy cakes, beers from Redwell and Norfolk-based Citizen Coffee will be there too.
Mr Andrews said: "It will be a celebration of cycling culture and we have 11 stalls at the moment but that could double.
"The reaction to the Norwich event has been really good so far."
If you are interested in having a stall call 07968 332210.