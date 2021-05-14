Norwich music venue to host Las Vegas-style weddings and celebrations

Published: 12:08 PM May 14, 2021

Norwich Arts Centre has launched The Mission Hall Celebrations, offering Las Vegas-style weddings and celebrations. - Credit: Andi Sapey

While there may not be an Elvis Presley impersonator reading out your vows, a Norwich music venue is set to bring a taste of Las Vegas to the Fine City as it launches its own Sin City-inspired events.

Norwich Arts Centre in St Benedicts Street has launched The Mission Hall Celebrations, offering an affordable alternative to traditional ceremonies with a party atmosphere.

As well as weddings, for couples, 'throuples' or whatever the relationship, it will also host children's naming ceremonies, coming-out parties, gender reassignment and even divorce celebrations.

As well as weddings, Norwich Arts Centre will host children's naming ceremonies and much more. - Credit: Andi Sapey

The idea was born in conversations during lockdown between Pasco-Q Kevlin, director of Norwich Arts Centre, and Lucy Farrant, of L J Hope Productions, who produces the popular True Stories Live events at the venue.

The pair wanted to provide a safe and welcoming space for people who have missed celebrating important moments with the ones they love.

The ceremonies launch this summer and are conducted by official celebrant and artist David Shenton. - Credit: Andi Sapey

Mr Kevlin said: "We want to help people celebrate any moment in their life journey, in a unique way.

"We have an official celebrant, the wonderful artist David Shenton, fully trained and eager to go.

"We have poets, bands, quick sketch artists and recording and streaming facilities all lined up to commemorate your moment."

Taking place over two initial weekends from July 24 to 25 and August 14 to 15, the project aims to bring some Las Vegas glam to Norwich.

These dates are available at a reduced rate of £600, with use of the venue for three hours, a celebrant, staff and ten digital images from the on-site photographer.

You can also book musicians to play at your ceremony or celebration. - Credit: Andi Sapey

Flowers and arrival drinks, for up to ten people, will also be provided, with the option of live streaming the event.

Optional extras, for £150 each, include a magician, a personalised poem written and performed by a poet and a DJ.

For those who really do not want any fuss, there is a ‘Quick and Sleazy’ event on August 14 for £250, where couples can join a shared party before being whisked off for a private ceremony.

The Norwich Arts Centre has launched weddings and ceremonies inspired by Las Vegas. - Credit: Andi Sapey

While the summer weddings will not be legally binding, Norwich Arts Centre is currently applying for a license to hold formal ceremonies in the future.

Register your interest at norwichartscentre.co.uk/event/the-mission-hall-celebrations