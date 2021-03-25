Three-day Norwich music festival to return in 2021 bigger than ever
- Credit: GORDON WOOLCOCK
A popular multi-venue music festival is set to make a comeback this September, with 29 of East Anglia's biggest acts set to perform over three days.
The Norwich A.I.R Fest will take place from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 26 and it is the second time the event will go ahead as it was launched in 2019 and was held virtually in 2020 due to coronavirus.
The organisers are Shannon Crome, a musician and local promoter that runs The A.I.R Events, and the landladies at The Brickmakers music venue and pub Charley South, Pam South and Emma Rose.
The gigs will run at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road, in the venue's second room B2 and on a new garden stage, and at Gringo's Mexican Tequila Bar in Prince of Wales Road.
Among the highlights on the line-up are Cold Harbour, Triggered Velocity and Serena Grant and tickets are pay-what-you-can on the door.
The event will raise money for The Hamlet Centre, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and complex needs.
The cause is close to the heart of Mr Crome, who has three children with autism that use the centre, and his band Icarus Vision, which he plays bass and sings in, will also perform.
Mr Crome, 43, from Norwich, said: "It is on the last week of September and it is three months after June 21, so ideally it will be business as normal by then and everyone is supremely excited to be back.
"This year is much bigger and we are working with Gringo's again, as the owner Andrew is a great supporter, and this is the first year at The Brickmakers - it seems like its natural home."
Before the first lockdown, Mr Crome also held Boombox at The Brickies weekly live music nights and during lockdown he launched online music channel Boomboxtv.
He also helped The Brickmakers establish a radio station over the last year and hosts his own shows.
See all the latest updates on The Norwich A.I.R FEST 2021 Facebook page.