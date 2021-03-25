News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Three-day Norwich music festival to return in 2021 bigger than ever

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM March 25, 2021   
Nathan Pickett who will perform a solo set at Norwich A.I.R Fest 2021, which is back bigger and better this year.

Nathan Pickett who will perform a solo set at Norwich A.I.R Fest 2021, which is back bigger and better this year. - Credit: GORDON WOOLCOCK

A popular multi-venue music festival is set to make a comeback this September, with 29 of East Anglia's biggest acts set to perform over three days.

The Norwich A.I.R Fest will take place from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 26 and it is the second time the event will go ahead as it was launched in 2019 and was held virtually in 2020 due to coronavirus.

The organisers are Shannon Crome, a musician and local promoter that runs The A.I.R Events, and the landladies at The Brickmakers music venue and pub Charley South, Pam South and Emma Rose.

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding B

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The gigs will run at The Brickmakers in Sprowston Road, in the venue's second room B2 and on a new garden stage, and at Gringo's Mexican Tequila Bar in Prince of Wales Road.

Among the highlights on the line-up are Cold Harbour, Triggered Velocity and Serena Grant and tickets are pay-what-you-can on the door.

The line-up for Norwich A.I.R Fest 2021. 

The line-up for Norwich A.I.R Fest 2021. - Credit: Contributed

The event will raise money for The Hamlet Centre, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and complex needs.  

The cause is close to the heart of Mr Crome, who has three children with autism that use the centre, and his band Icarus Vision, which he plays bass and sings in, will also perform.


Organiser Shannon Crome will also perform in his band Icarus Vision. 

Organiser Shannon Crome will also perform in his band Icarus Vision. - Credit: Contributed

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site in Norwich turned down
  2. 2 Man charged after baby taken from N&N hospital
  3. 3 Norwich store safe as John Lewis confirms closures
  1. 4 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
  2. 5 Do you recognise these men? Appeal after alcohol stolen from Asda
  3. 6 'You can't see anything': Safety fears over street darkness
  4. 7 Four charged with supplying drugs after police raid homes
  5. 8 Council promises security doors at drug use hot-spot ‘next year’
  6. 9 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
  7. 10 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

Mr Crome, 43, from Norwich, said: "It is on the last week of September and it is three months after June 21, so ideally it will be business as normal by then and everyone is supremely excited to be back.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"This year is much bigger and we are working with Gringo's again, as the owner Andrew is a great supporter, and this is the first year at The Brickmakers - it seems like its natural home."

Owner Andrew Skalli outside Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar which offers eat-in and takeaways on Fridays

Owner Andrew Skalli outside Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar. - Credit: Archant

Before the first lockdown, Mr Crome also held Boombox at The Brickies weekly live music nights and during lockdown he launched online music channel Boomboxtv.

He also helped The Brickmakers establish a radio station over the last year and hosts his own shows.

See all the latest updates on The Norwich A.I.R FEST 2021 Facebook page. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will "respect the rationale"

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
John Mark Macro, of Church Road, Colby, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday August 10 201

Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus