Norwich actor to star in Netflix film produced by Alicia Keys
- Credit: Main image: Isabel Infantes/PA Images, circle: Rosie McDonald
A former Earlham High School pupil who grew up in Norwich is set to star in a new Netflix film produced by Grammy award-winning artist Alicia Keys.
Kayne Lee Harrison, 31, first discovered his love of drama as a teenager and his talent has now taken him all the way to Mauritius to appear in a romantic comedy.
The film is currently untitled, but the plot follows aspiring pop star Erica who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious island resort.
It is due to be released later this year and has an all-star cast featuring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls and the producer is singer Alicia Keys, whose hits include No One, Fallin' and Girl on Fire.
Mr Harrison said: "My high school drama teacher Mr Roper made me believe I could become an actor, but due to various reasons I didn't pursue it at the time and went to City College Norwich to do plumbing and then business and accountancy.
"But a friend of mine was studying acting and I would sneak into his classes.
"I worked for a short time as a plumber and accountant, but neither satisfied me creatively."
Most Read
- 1 Mystery of handwritten '90s love letter found in Norwich loft
- 2 Giant six-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 3 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
- 4 Anger over bid to extend double-yellow lines
- 5 Witnesses see bus in flames in Norwich
- 6 Bar reveals comeback plan after losing licence over Covid breach
- 7 Popular pub to expand its new shop into building next door
- 8 'Against law' warning as scheme agreed to stop Carrow Bridge lifting
- 9 'I'm very lucky': Gambling addict who stole £1m on his new life out of prison
- 10 Surgery no-shows see school staff offered leftover vaccine
Aged 21, he started doing voiceover work and has since appeared in short films, adverts and he does the announcements on Capital FM.
The Netflix project came about by chance as the friend whose drama classes he had snuck into now works as an actor and stuntman in South Africa and the pair had contacted his friend's agent with a screenplay they had written over lockdown.
Out of the blue in August 2020, the agent got in touch with Mr Harrison as she had him in mind for a role.
He said: "The first thing I saw was it was an Alicia Keys production for Netflix which was crazy.
"The audition was a self-tape I shot in my living room and three days later I got an email chain back from the agent and the producers saying book this guy.
"The next thing I know I'm going to be flying to Mauritius and I was there for two months from October.
"It was incredible to work with Netflix and it all felt very safe."