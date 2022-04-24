Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
DIY to plant-growing: Free events coming to Norwich in May

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:02 AM April 24, 2022
xxx_EDIBLEEAST_NORWICH_APR22

There is a range of free events on throughout May with Edible East, including talks and workshops - Credit: Edible East

From plant-growing to DIY, there is a range of free events on in Norwich throughout May.

As part of Norwich City Council's 100 Day Challenge, Edible East is putting on free activities for Norwich residents.

Some upcoming events include Basic DIY a biodiversity talk, a future of food art and science trail and a street art workshop.

The trail contains art featured by local artists and is inspired by the science taking place at Norwich Research Park

Edible East is a community interest company that aims to promote a healthy and sustainable future through workshops, community gardening and events.

The organisation has put on a number of events through March and April.

A full list of 100 Day Challenge events can be found on Lumi.

You can book an event on Eventbrite or by testing 07414 996968.

