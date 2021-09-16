Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch

Things to do

Published: 11:15 AM September 16, 2021

Team member Graham Smith and train manager Paul Heathcote (L-R) on board the festive Northern Belle Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Britain's poshest train will jingle all the way into Norwich Station this Christmas.

The Northern Belle is returning to the city on Wednesday, December 15. It departs at 12.30pm and returns at 5.30pm.

The luxury train, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes.

Inside the Alnwick carriage on the Northern Belle. - Credit: Northern Belle

Tickets cost £289pp and guests will be treated to a seven-course lunch, which includes a cheeseboard with biscuits and chutneys.

It also includes a welcome champagne reception, a bottle of wine per couple and table magicians.

The train will stop at Ipswich Station at 1.30pm to pick up more passengers and return at 6.30pm.

The cheeseboard being served on the Northern Belle. - Credit: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle is also coming to Norwich on Thursday, June 30, next year for a Chester sightseeing tour day trip, which costs £375pp.

To book visit northernbelle.co.uk or call 01270 899218.