Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
Britain's poshest train will jingle all the way into Norwich Station this Christmas.
The Northern Belle is returning to the city on Wednesday, December 15. It departs at 12.30pm and returns at 5.30pm.
The luxury train, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes.
Tickets cost £289pp and guests will be treated to a seven-course lunch, which includes a cheeseboard with biscuits and chutneys.
It also includes a welcome champagne reception, a bottle of wine per couple and table magicians.
The train will stop at Ipswich Station at 1.30pm to pick up more passengers and return at 6.30pm.
The Northern Belle is also coming to Norwich on Thursday, June 30, next year for a Chester sightseeing tour day trip, which costs £375pp.
To book visit northernbelle.co.uk or call 01270 899218.
