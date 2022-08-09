Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich Station later this year

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:08 PM August 9, 2022
Jamie Mooney welcomes passengers on board The Northern Belle as it arrives at Norwich Station. 

Step back in time and experience the opulent rail travel of the 1930s when the Northern Belle returns to Norwich. 

The luxury train, once part of the Orient Express Group, is running its Christmas lunch experience on Friday, December 16.

While the festive season is a while off yet and we are reaching for sunglasses rather than scarves, it always sells out way in advance.

The Northern Belle ready to depart from Norwich Station.

It departs Norwich Station at 12.15pm and goes on a round-trip, returning to the city at 4.35pm.

It also picks up more passengers in Ipswich at 1.25pm and returns there at 5.40pm. 

Passengers will be treated to a champagne reception, seven-course Christmas lunch, including a cheeseboard and a bottle of wine per couple, with onboard entertainment too. 

Passengers ready to board the Northern Belle at Norwich Station.

The dining train, which will have festive décor, features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles.

Tickets cost £340pp and can be booked on the Northern Belle website. 

