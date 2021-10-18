News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Video

Enjoy afternoon tea on Britain's poshest train departing from Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:07 AM October 18, 2021   
Those travelling on the Sunday can choose between afternoon tea and a Sunday lunch Credit: Courtesy

Enjoy afternoon tea on board the luxury Northern Belle train when it comes to Norwich. - Credit: Northern Belle/Helen Cathcart

Tuck into dainty sandwiches and scrumptious cakes on board Britain's poshest train when it comes to Norwich in 2022.

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will pick up passengers from Norwich Station on Friday, July 1 for its classic afternoon tea experience.

It will depart at 12.15pm and take guests on a trip through the countryside, picking up more passengers at Ipswich Station on the way, and it will return at 4.25pm.

The Northern Belle features 1930s-style Pullman carriages. 

The Northern Belle features 1930s-style Pullman carriages. - Credit: Northern Belle

It will include a traditional afternoon tea with a welcome drink, sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones, with musicians and magicians as the entertainment. 

The luxury train features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes.

Train manager Paul Heathcote onboard the festive Northern Belle train, which departed from Norwich Station on Wednesday...

Train manager Paul Heathcote on board the Northern Belle train when it came to Norwich for a Christmas trip. - Credit: Archant

Tickets cost £215pp or guests can choose a seven-course lunch instead, which is £265pp and includes a cheeseboard and bottle of wine per couple. 

Book at northernbelle.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matty Buck and his mum Lucy

Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
There has been a spike in crime at the Tudor Stores in Rose Lane 

'I don't feel safe' - Boss' fears just one month into shop job

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A collision between a motorcyclist and a car is causing delays on Daniels Road, A140 and the surrounding area.

Norwich Live | Updated

Motorcyclist injured after crash on Norwich road

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Bonfire Night

7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon