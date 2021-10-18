Enjoy afternoon tea on Britain's poshest train departing from Norwich

Video

Published: 11:07 AM October 18, 2021

Enjoy afternoon tea on board the luxury Northern Belle train when it comes to Norwich. - Credit: Northern Belle/Helen Cathcart

Tuck into dainty sandwiches and scrumptious cakes on board Britain's poshest train when it comes to Norwich in 2022.

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will pick up passengers from Norwich Station on Friday, July 1 for its classic afternoon tea experience.

It will depart at 12.15pm and take guests on a trip through the countryside, picking up more passengers at Ipswich Station on the way, and it will return at 4.25pm.

The Northern Belle features 1930s-style Pullman carriages. - Credit: Northern Belle

It will include a traditional afternoon tea with a welcome drink, sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones, with musicians and magicians as the entertainment.

The luxury train features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes.

Train manager Paul Heathcote on board the Northern Belle train when it came to Norwich for a Christmas trip. - Credit: Archant

Tickets cost £215pp or guests can choose a seven-course lunch instead, which is £265pp and includes a cheeseboard and bottle of wine per couple.

Book at northernbelle.co.uk