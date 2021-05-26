Norfolk Makers Festival returns this June with new look for 2021

Video

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021

Norfolk Makers Festival returns to The Forum in Norwich for 2021. - Credit: Contributed

The Norfolk Makers Festival is returning to Norwich in June and it will once again showcase the county's talented craftspeople.

The festival, which is now in its sixth year, returns to The Forum from Tuesday, June 1 until Friday, June 11.

Originally due to take place in February, the event was temporarily postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Artist David Shenton outside Carrow Road with his handcrafted banner. - Credit: Contributed

The Norfolk Makers Festival celebrates Norfolk’s local craftspeople, artists and making heritage.

Due to social distancing still being required, the festival has a new, one-off format for 2021 alongside a new name: Norfolk Makers Festival Showcase.

Jayne Evans, event producer, said: “This will be a unique event, showcasing work by local makers inspired by or completed during lockdown.

"Even though we can’t offer our usual range of workshops we will have a colourful and inspiring exhibition for all to enjoy.

Margaret Seaman with her knitted recreation of Sandringham. - Credit: Contributed

"Come along and enjoy displays of weaving, glass modelling, knitting, dyeing, painting, embroidery, craftwork and much more.”

The exhibition has free entry and it will feature the knitted creations of festival regular Margaret Seaman, whose past projects for charity have been covered on national television and across the world.

Highlights include a knitted recreation of Great Yarmouth seafront in its heyday, an enchanted forest and the complete model of the Queen’s residence at Sandringham.

The centrepiece this year will be the ‘Knittingale Hospital’ – a recreation of a Covid-19 hospital ward, which is raising funds for Norfolk's hospitals.

Knittingdale Hospital, created by Margaret Seaman. - Credit: Contributed

This is the first time that the hospital has been on public display and that all of Margaret’s creations have been brought together.

Other projects in the exhibition include a fairytale grotto made from glass, a coronavirus quilt created by the Norwich Costume and Textile Association and a giant knitted Canaries banner.

The Artpocket Collective is offering workshops at the Norfolk Makers Festival. - Credit: Contributed

The Artpocket Collective, based in Norwich, will also be offering online workshops in drawing, textiles, printmaking, photography and art appreciation, which cost £5 each.

Workshops will also be delivered by Norwich University of the Arts, which include character design and design theory.

See the full programme, including online workshops, at norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk/events

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich BID.