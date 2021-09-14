News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Catch snowboarders showing off their tricks this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:00 PM September 14, 2021   
Competitors at a previous Norfolk Jam competition

Competitors at a previous Norfolk Jam competition - Credit: Norfolk Snowsports Club

Thrill-seeking snow sports enthusiasts will be showing off their skills at a winter sports hub this weekend.

Norfolk Snowsports Club, in Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, is hosting its annual national freestyle competition - called Norfolk Jam - on Saturday, September 18.

An individual taking part in a previous Norfolk Jam competition

An individual taking part in a previous Norfolk Jam competition - Credit: Norfolk Snowsports Club

It will feature skiing and snowboarding and was cancelled last year due to Covid.

Emma Smith, from Norfolk Snowsports Club, said: "After lockdown and restrictions, it will be amazing to welcome people back to Norfolk Jam, a more relaxed version of our usual Farmers Jam.

"We are expecting people from around the country to take part in the competition, showing us their best tricks on skis and snowboards and we welcome everyone to come down to soak up the atmosphere."

A skiier at a previous Norfolk Jam contest at Norfolk Snowsports Club

A skiier at a previous Norfolk Jam contest at Norfolk Snowsports Club - Credit: Norfolk Snowsports Club

The day before the main contest, on Friday, September 17, freestyle coaching will be on offer to anyone and participants can explore the dry ski slopes.

You may also want to watch:

Call 01603 662781 for more information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
  2. 2 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
  3. 3 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
  1. 4 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  2. 5 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
  3. 6 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
  4. 7 New away fans bar leads to urination and rock attack concerns
  5. 8 Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village
  6. 9 'I thought she'd never come home': Mum gives birth three months early
  7. 10 More than 1,000 people sign roundabout petition for 'perilous' road
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Catt out of a Welsh gorge

Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Man slapped with £160 charge for stopping to read car park T&Cs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, o

Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Streets -- SSt. Benedict's StreetDated -- 16 November 1979Photograph -- C4943

Norwich's St Benedict's street through the years

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon