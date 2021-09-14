Catch snowboarders showing off their tricks this weekend
- Credit: Norfolk Snowsports Club
Thrill-seeking snow sports enthusiasts will be showing off their skills at a winter sports hub this weekend.
Norfolk Snowsports Club, in Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, is hosting its annual national freestyle competition - called Norfolk Jam - on Saturday, September 18.
It will feature skiing and snowboarding and was cancelled last year due to Covid.
Emma Smith, from Norfolk Snowsports Club, said: "After lockdown and restrictions, it will be amazing to welcome people back to Norfolk Jam, a more relaxed version of our usual Farmers Jam.
"We are expecting people from around the country to take part in the competition, showing us their best tricks on skis and snowboards and we welcome everyone to come down to soak up the atmosphere."
The day before the main contest, on Friday, September 17, freestyle coaching will be on offer to anyone and participants can explore the dry ski slopes.
You may also want to watch:
Call 01603 662781 for more information.
Most Read
- 1 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
- 2 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
- 3 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
- 4 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
- 5 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
- 6 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 7 New away fans bar leads to urination and rock attack concerns
- 8 Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village
- 9 'I thought she'd never come home': Mum gives birth three months early
- 10 More than 1,000 people sign roundabout petition for 'perilous' road