Catch snowboarders showing off their tricks this weekend

Published: 7:00 PM September 14, 2021

Thrill-seeking snow sports enthusiasts will be showing off their skills at a winter sports hub this weekend.

Norfolk Snowsports Club, in Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, is hosting its annual national freestyle competition - called Norfolk Jam - on Saturday, September 18.

An individual taking part in a previous Norfolk Jam competition - Credit: Norfolk Snowsports Club

It will feature skiing and snowboarding and was cancelled last year due to Covid.

Emma Smith, from Norfolk Snowsports Club, said: "After lockdown and restrictions, it will be amazing to welcome people back to Norfolk Jam, a more relaxed version of our usual Farmers Jam.

"We are expecting people from around the country to take part in the competition, showing us their best tricks on skis and snowboards and we welcome everyone to come down to soak up the atmosphere."

A skiier at a previous Norfolk Jam contest at Norfolk Snowsports Club - Credit: Norfolk Snowsports Club

The day before the main contest, on Friday, September 17, freestyle coaching will be on offer to anyone and participants can explore the dry ski slopes.

Call 01603 662781 for more information.