All you need to know ahead of Norfolk's biggest Christmas market

With hundreds of stalls and delicious food and drink, the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show is the perfect place to do your Christmas shopping.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this huge Christmas market returning to the Norfolk Showground.

What are the dates and timings and what is the address?

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, organised by Aztec Events, will run from 9am to 5pm on Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, and then 9am to 4pm on Sunday, November 13.

You need to book an entry time slot, which is in place to prevent crowding, but once in you can stay as long as you like.

The address is Norfolk Showground, New Costessey, Norwich, Norfolk, NR5 0TT.

What can I expect at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show?

The Christmas market will feature more than 250 indoor and outdoor stalls, selling a range of Christmas gifts and decorations, festive food and drink to take home and much more.

Matt Upson, show director, said: “We hope that the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show will spread a little yuletide cheer and help to kick start the festive season.”

Is the Christmas market wheelchair accessible and are buggies or pushchairs allowed?

The show is on flat ground so is accessible for wheelchair users, with dedicated parking spaces closer to the venue for those with access needs. Entry is also free for carers.

Buggies and prams are allowed in the outdoor areas but not in the main hall - there is a free buggy park at the entrance to the main show building.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs on leads are allowed in the outdoor areas but not in the main exhibition hall, with the exception of guide dogs.

Is parking free?

Yes, there is plenty of free car parking at the Norfolk Showground.

How much are tickets and can I buy them on the door?

Advance tickets cost £8.50 for over 16s, £8 for over 60s, £5 for children aged 5 to 15 and under 5s are free on the Norfolk Festive Show website or £10/£9.50/£5.50 on the gate if any tickets are left.

There is no cash point at the Norfolk Showground, with the nearest one at Sainsbury's at Longwater.