Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

All you need to know ahead of Norfolk's biggest Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM November 6, 2022
The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2021. 

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2022. - Credit: Aztec Events

With hundreds of stalls and delicious food and drink, the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show is the perfect place to do your Christmas shopping.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this huge Christmas market returning to the Norfolk Showground.

Pick up Christmas decorations at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. 

Pick up Christmas decorations at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. - Credit: Supplied by Aztec Events

What are the dates and timings and what is the address?

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, organised by Aztec Events, will run from 9am to 5pm on Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, and then 9am to 4pm on Sunday, November 13. 

You need to book an entry time slot, which is in place to prevent crowding, but once in you can stay as long as you like. 

The address is Norfolk Showground, New Costessey, Norwich, Norfolk, NR5 0TT.

Enjoy delicious sweet treats at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. 

Enjoy delicious sweet treats at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. - Credit: Supplied by Aztec Events

What can I expect at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show?

The Christmas market will feature more than 250 indoor and outdoor stalls, selling a range of Christmas gifts and decorations, festive food and drink to take home and much more. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorist parked in driveway then 'swore' when told to move
  2. 2 Norwich flight forced to land at Gatwick shortly after take-off
  3. 3 5 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich
  1. 4 Revealed: The star turning on Norwich's Christmas lights this year
  2. 5 Man arrested after armed police called to bus station
  3. 6 Car dumped in loading bay for more than a MONTH is removed
  4. 7 Anger and tears over council decision to cancel popular fayre and fete
  5. 8 Four sentenced after admitting running drugs county line in Norwich
  6. 9 'Dangerous' teen behind bars after sex attacks on four victims
  7. 10 City centre Christmas market opens today

Matt Upson, show director, said: “We hope that the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show will spread a little yuletide cheer and help to kick start the festive season.”

The busy Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The busy Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Is the Christmas market wheelchair accessible and are buggies or pushchairs allowed? 

The show is on flat ground so is accessible for wheelchair users, with dedicated parking spaces closer to the venue for those with access needs. Entry is also free for carers.

Buggies and prams are allowed in the outdoor areas but not in the main hall - there is a free buggy park at the entrance to the main show building. 

Julie Frizzell of Country Bumpkins, with some friendly reindeer at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show in 2021. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs on leads are allowed in the outdoor areas but not in the main exhibition hall, with the exception of guide dogs. 

Is parking free?

Yes, there is plenty of free car parking at the Norfolk Showground.

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show has indoor and outdoor stalls. 

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show has indoor and outdoor stalls. - Credit: Supplied by Aztec Events

How much are tickets and can I buy them on the door?

Advance tickets cost £8.50 for over 16s, £8 for over 60s, £5 for children aged 5 to 15 and under 5s are free on the Norfolk Festive Show website or £10/£9.50/£5.50 on the gate if any tickets are left. 

There is no cash point at the Norfolk Showground, with the nearest one at Sainsbury's at Longwater.

Christmas
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The King's Head has been named among the top four in the country according to CAMRA

City pub named among top four in the country

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The sign at Lidl Aylsham Road, Norwich states that customers cannot buy more than 10 of the same item at the store

Supermarket issues bulk buying BAN as trend returns

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Graham Johnston outside The Bell Inn in Salhouse whcih the comminuty are hoping to buy and run.

Campaign group halts bid to take on village pub up for sale

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norgate Road in Eaton. Pictured inset is city councillor Judith Lubbock

Young family on brink of homelessness due to anti-social behaviour

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon