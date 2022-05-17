Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2022: Bedtime Stories review

Review

Online show Bedtime Stories is part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

I must have read thousands of bedtime stories to my children, but they have never read one to me.

Now Joshua Sofaer with Marion Leeper, Stéphane Maddix Albert and Kamini Ramachandran have reset the balance.

Their world-wide project brings 9-12 year-olds together with grown-ups in different time zones to tell a goodnight tale.

Our young storytellers are from Montréal, Canada. It’s a five hour time lag.

Even so, when the portal to another world opened up on my screen, I seemed to be peering into another night time reality.

A little girl started talking in her native Quebecois.

I didn’t understand every word of her little fairy tale, but the mime was so engaging it couldn’t have mattered less.

Norfolk children pass on the favour to the grown-ups of Singapore later in the year.

Book a ticket at nnfestival.org.uk/whats-on/bedtime-stories