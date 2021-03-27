11 days of live entertainment planned for Norwich park this May

Published: 6:30 AM March 27, 2021

The Norfolk & Norwich Festival is set to return in 2021 and due to coronavirus will be moving mainly outdoors, with live music, theatre, films and more planned for Chapelfield Gardens.

The annual event normally takes place in venues across the city and county, but this year's festival will be a one-off adaptation while social distancing restrictions remain.

It is scheduled from May 17 to 30 and the organisers have submitted an application to Norwich City Council for permission to put on events between 9.30am and 11.30pm from May 20 to 30 in Chapelfield Gardens.

They are seeking permission to erect a number of temporary structures, including a fenced off bar area, and will be calling the park Festival Gardens.

It will host outdoor performances, circus, theatre, spoken word, family shows, films, live music and cabaret, with the majority of events at the weekends.

In previous years, Chapelfield Gardens has been the home of The Garden Party on the middle weekend, which is free to attend, and the Adnams Spiegeltent big top.

All events this year will be ticketed, with the majority free or pay-what-you-can, to control numbers and Covid safeguards will be in place.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, outdoor performances and indoor performances with limited capacity will hopefully be able to return from May 17.

This year there will also be a digital strand and the line-up will be announced soon at nnfestival.org.uk.



