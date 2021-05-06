9 things to look forward to at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2021
- Credit: Contributed
The Norfolk and Norwich Festival is back for 2021 and once again features a diverse line-up of theatre, art, literature and live music.
The event returns from May 17 to 30 and this year is a one-off adaptation created with social distancing in mind and many of the performances are outdoors.
For the first time, the festival also features a digital strand, with experience packs and even a show delivered by a phone call.
All tickets are either free or pay what you can, but booking is essential at nnfestival.org.uk
Here are just some of the highlights in this year's programme...
1. Don’t Touch Duckie
Where: St Andrew’s & Blackfriars’ Hall, Norwich
When: May 17, 7.30pm
There is no big gathering to start the Festival this year, but it is kicking off with a cabaret extravaganza - transporting audiences to a drag showbiz speakeasy hosted by Bourgeois and Maurice, featuring a chat with festival director Daniel Brine.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
- 2 Widow fighting for wedding refund
- 3 Norwich Ikea store excluded from new 'Buy Back' scheme
- 4 Red kite battles with peregrine falcon above Norwich Cathedral
- 5 Botanical Garden Bar returning to Norwich after 'huge level of interest'
- 6 Music pub builds outdoor stage to allow gigs for 150 people
- 7 Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash
- 8 Police search for Norwich man wanted on recall to prison
- 9 Frustration as councils pass buck over burst water main
- 10 Site for new hotel and restaurant for sale at £1million
The in-person tickets are sold out but don’t worry - there is a live stream to bring the spectacle straight to you.
If you want to be included as a friendly face in the physical audience too, send your mugshot to mugs@duckie.co.uk to be immortalised in cardboard.
2. Experience Packs
Where: Via post
When: From May 17
A whole section of the 2021 programme is designed to be experienced come what may as the Festival was planned when the organisers did not know if it could go ahead.
This includes four packs to do at home in your own time:
A Rain Walk: Accompanied by the recorded voices of children from across the UK and Ireland.
Rambles with Nature Kit: With a pouch containing six tools with instructions to examine the natural world.
Going Somewhere: A beautifully illustrated pack that takes you on a 1,000 metre stroll.
Frozen Light's Something for your Shelter: An outdoor sensory experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.
3. Robot Selfie
Where: Chapelfield Gardens (Festival Gardens), Norwich
When: May 17 to 23
As we have not seen each other in a while, the Festival is inviting audiences to have their picture drawn and displayed on a giant canvas in Festival Gardens - oh and it is going to be drawn by a robot!
This piece of art from Kaleider asks you to submit a quick selfie and over six days it will be making a massive mural of the face of Norwich (and far beyond) to bring us all back together.
4. Future Cargo
Where: Chapelfield Gardens (Festival Gardens), Norwich
When: May 20: 6pm and 8pm
This one was due to premiere at the 2020 Festival, and organisers felt it was so good they had to invite it back.
A sci-fi dance show performed in a 40 foot haulage truck, it is a large scale dance spectacle from company Requardt and Rosenberg.
5. Hatis Noit
Where: St Andrew’s & Blackfriars’ Hall, Norwich
When: May 20, 9pm
Hailing from distant Shiretoko in Hokkaido, Hatis Noit’s vocal range is astonishingly self-taught, inspired by Gagaku and operatic styles, Bulgarian and Gregorian chanting, to avant-garde and pop.
Tipped by the music industry as one to watch, this arresting and alternative evening is not to be missed.
6. What: Rider Spoke
Where: Chapelfield Gardens (Festival Gardens), Norwich
When: May 27 to 29
Taken up cycling in lockdown? Then this one might be for you.
This beautiful show allows you to cycle through the streets of Norwich guided by the voices of strangers on a smartphone app alongside a delicate score.
Rider Spoke has been seen in 20 countries around the world before making it’s Norwich debut.
7. What: Provenance
Where: Dragon Hall, Norwich
When: May 21 to 30
This year the Festival has not one but two literature programmes.
The Festival favourite City of Literature returns with a plethora of events over the final weekend, but this year it is joined by UEA’s 50th anniversary programme ‘Future and Form’ across the last week.
Provenance has been worked up by both organisations, a vivid and emotional immersive installation where acclaimed novelist
Within the magnificent grounds of Dragon Hall, follow the journey of the sacred ibeji artefact from its creation in Benin in 1895 to present-day Norwich in a story that spans continents, cultures and lifetimes.
8. The Vanity of Small Differences
Where: East Gallery, Norwich University of the Arts
When: May 18 to July 3
The programme for this year is full of visual art as many of Norwich’s galleries will be able to reopen on the same day the Festival starts.
There is loads of stuff to see, including an exhibition at Norwich Castle, GroundWork Gallery’s exhibition Japan Water in King's Lynn and Spanish installation artist and sculptor Cristina Iglesias at the Sainsbury Centre in the city.
Grayson Perry’s The Vanity of Small Differences is a series of large-scale tapestries by the Turner Prize-winning artist, which will be on display in the East Gallery at NUA.
9. A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call
Where: Phone Call
When: May 17 to 22
As well as online work and events through the post, this year you can also take part in the Festival on the phone!
A Thousand Ways is an imaginative social experience that takes you from isolation to congregation.
You’ll pick up the phone and someone is on the line.
You don't know their name, and you still won’t when the hour is over, but through this exchange – as you follow a thread of automated prompts – a portrait of your partner will emerge to you and you to them.
See the full line-up at nnfestival.org.uk