Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter stars to appear at Nor-Con 2021

Published: 2:17 PM August 4, 2021

Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally is appearing at Nor-Con 2021 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: PA

A star-studded line-up has been announced for the upcoming Norfolk TV, Film and Comic Convention (Nor-Con), which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The event returns to the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey on the weekend of September 25 and 26, running from 10.30am until 5pm on Saturday and until 4pm on Sunday, with early access tickets available too.

Throughout the weekend, comic, film and TV fans will be able to enjoy a fantastic mix of exhibits, celebrity appearances, stage talks and demonstrations.

Leading the line-up of celebrity guests for 2021 is Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally (Mr Gibbs), who is also a character in gaming sensation Sea of Thieves.

Cosplay is a big part of Nor-Con, with people dressing up as characters from comics, TV shows and films such as Doctor Who and Ghostbusters. - Credit: Archant

Harry Potter Death Eater Jon Campling will be running a wand training workshop and Doctor Who stars Katy Manning (Doctor's companion Jo Grant) and Terry Malloy (Davros) will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Red Power Ranger Steve Cardenas will also be there, with more guests yet to be announced.

Also appearing for the first time this year is manga and anime artist Sonia Leong, who will be hosting drawing workshops on the main stage, the Silver Sabers, who will be offering Jedi training, and the Norwich Pops Orchestra (Sunday only).

There will be Jedi training, including lightsaber skills, at Nor-Con 2021. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Mark Dean, event organiser, said: “We are so excited to be back again and to be celebrating our 10th year here in Norwich.

"Nor-con 2021 is going to be a fully immersive geek-fest for all ages.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a whole weekend of wonderful cosplay, celebrity guests, traders and stage talks, all in the friendliest atmosphere imaginable.”

Nor-Con event organiser Mark Dean at the 2019 event. - Credit: Archant





Also at the event will be Artist Alley, where some of the most talented comic book illustrators will be appearing and sketching live, including Lew Stringer who has worked on Viz and The Beano.

Cosplay is a big part of Nor-Con for many visitors, with competitions throughout the weekend.



Each year, Nor-Con supports a local charity and for 2021 it is local mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney MIND.

Comic book artist Lew Stringer will be sketching live. - Credit: Contributed

General day admission is £13 for ages 14+, £9 for children (aged 6-13), with weekend and early access passes also available, and children aged five and under are free.

Book at nor-con.co.uk