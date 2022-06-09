Your chance to meet Game of Thrones and Doctor Who stars in Norfolk

From Doctor Who to Star Wars, may the force be with you as the celebrity guest line-up has been announced for this year's NOR-CON event.

The yearly film and comic convention will take place on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, at the Norfolk Showground, with stars from film and television all set to take part.

Visitors will be able to meet the eighth Doctor, Paul McGann, Brian Muir, who created Darth Vader's mask and Julian Glover who was in The Empire Strikes Back, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter.

Fans at a previous NOR-CON event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Other events planned for the convention include a comic book artist area, cosplay competition, stage talks, workshops, photoshoots, and Jedi training.

There will also be a wide array of stalls selling memorabilia.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children aged 13 and under on Saturday, and £15 for adults and £9 for children aged 13 and under on Sunday.