Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Your chance to meet Game of Thrones and Doctor Who stars in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:40 AM June 9, 2022
The dark side of Nor-Con at the Norfolk Showground. These fans dressed as their favourite Star Wars

A previous NOR-CON event at the Norfolk Showgorund - Credit: Archant

From Doctor Who to Star Wars, may the force be with you as the celebrity guest line-up has been announced for this year's NOR-CON event.

The yearly film and comic convention will take place on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, at the Norfolk Showground, with stars from film and television all set to take part.

Visitors will be able to meet the eighth Doctor, Paul McGann, Brian Muir, who created Darth Vader's mask and Julian Glover who was in The Empire Strikes Back, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter.

Fans, some in costume, watch the stageshow at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norf

Fans at a previous NOR-CON event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Other events planned for the convention include a comic book artist area, cosplay competition, stage talks, workshops, photoshoots, and Jedi training.

There will also be a wide array of stalls selling memorabilia.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children aged 13 and under on Saturday, and £15 for adults and £9 for children aged 13 and under on Sunday.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the rear passenger door of a car near Earlham Park

Norwich Live News

Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
There are plans for a new McDonald's in Mousehold Lane which district councillor Natasha Harpley has opposed 

Not Lovin' It - Anger over McDonald's plans at 'dangerous' junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Four men have been jailed for their part in a county line drug operation in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Four jailed for part in 'one of longest running' drug networks in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jasmine, Catherine, Sarah and Trevor enjoy a roast dinner in the secret garden at The Britons Arms. 

Food and Drink

Enjoy afternoon tea and roasts in Norwich's medieval secret garden

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon