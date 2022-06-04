Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Hospital to celebrate 250th anniversary with open day and summer fete

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:12 AM June 4, 2022
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is celebrating its 250th anniversary with an open day and summer fete

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is celebrating its 250th anniversary by inviting the local community to an open day and summer fete - Credit: Simon Finlay Photgraphy

A city hospital is celebrating a major milestone with live music, BBQ and much more.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reached its 250th anniversary in 2022 having seen its first patients in 1772.

To mark the occasion, it is inviting the local community to join them on Saturday, June 11.

There will be traditional fete games to play, wartime and vintage vehicles to see and also the chance to say hello to the therapy dogs.

Indoors, you can find out more about the hospital's history as well as learning about the important work it continues to perform serving the local community.

Guests have the chance to have a go at life-saving techniques on Resus Annie and you can also try your hand at key-hole surgery. 

The event is free to all and will be held between 11am and 3pm.

Norfolk and Norwich Festival has also celebrated its 250th anniversary this year, after it began as a cathedral service fundraiser for the new hospital. 




