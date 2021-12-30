7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2022

West End shows, including Mamma Mia!, and new 300-seater arena The Block are coming to Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg/Ellis Williams Architects

From a new 300-seater arena to West End shows coming to the city, there is lots to look forward to in Norwich in 2022.

The Castle Quarter in Norwich will soon host a new food market - Credit: Castle Quarter

1. Street food and live entertainment venue

The food court on the top floor of the Castle Quarter will be transformed into a street food and live entertainment venue in 2022.

It will be operated by Market Asset Management and the company is currently looking for local businesses to get involved, with details on its Facebook page.

One of the units will sell alcohol and there will be live and recorded music and occasional film showings.

Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich is getting its own restaurant and takeaway. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

2. Oishii Street Kitchen takeaway and restaurant

Oishii Street Kitchen serves Asian street food and it is a collaboration between Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen, which are both Norwich street food trucks.

Oishii launched in October 2020 as a takeaway and after successful residencies at Chambers Cocktail Company and The Earlham, it is opening its own premises on January at 12 Distillery Square.

The Steppe Mammoth sculpture pictured at West Runton - Credit: Break

3. GoGoDiscover 2022

Following the success of the GoGoDiscover Norwich T.Rex trail in 2021, it is coming back bigger and better for 2022.

Running for 10 weeks from June 27 until September 10, the family-friendly trail will feature even more dinosaurs in Norwich and a mighty herd of Steppe Mammoth sculptures across Norfolk.

It is delivered by East Anglian based children’s charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art and all sculptures are decorated.

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

4. The Block

A new 300-seater arena made entirely of shipping containers is set to open on the Surface car park, near Mountergate in Norwich.

The multi-million pound venue is expected to start holding events in Easter 2022 and currently has permission to be in place for a year.

The developer is Teampartner Three and the plans also include a food court.

Richard Watts, who is opening a new burrito bar called Avo in Norwich - Credit: Archant

5. Avo

Richard Watts is set to open a burrito bar next to The Murderers pub in Timber Hill in January.

Mr Watts has developed his own secret burrito recipe for his new business and he plans to serve Redwell beer on tap.

Elton John will perform at Carrow Road in Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

6. Carrow Road concerts

Two of the world's biggest acts are coming to Carrow Road stadium in 2022.

Las Vegas rockers The Killers will take to the stage on June 9, after the show was rescheduled due to the pandemic, for their Imploding the Mirage tour.

Next up is global icon Elton John on June 15 and he will kick off the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich.

The UK tour of Mamma Mia! is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022. - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

7. Shows from the West End

You don't need to fork out on train fares and expensive London hotels to watch West End shows as many are coming to Norwich Theatre Royal.

This includes The Book of Mormon (January 25-February 5), School of Rock (March 15-19), Dreamgirls (May 31-June 11), We Will Rock You (June 20-25) and Mamma Mia! (October 4-22).