25 new shows announced for Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse

The Color Purple is one of new shows announced for Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

From the longest-running play on the West End to Peppa Pig, there is something for everyone in the new line-up of shows announced in the city.

Norwich Theatre has announced its latest line-up of shows for Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Theatre Playhouse, with musicals, dance companies and fun family days, so get your diaries out as some of these shows are not to be missed.

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Sir Ranulph Fiennes brings Living Dangerously to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

1. Living Dangerously - Sir Ranulph Fiennes – May 13 2022

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as "the world's greatest living explorer", Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure. Living Dangerously is a light-hearted and strikingly poignant reflection of Sir Ranulph's life.

2. Jason Manford: Like Me – May 17 2022

Comedian Jason Manford is back. It has been a busy few years for Jason since his last smash-hit stand-up show, but this nationally acclaimed comedian has not changed a bit. 'Like Me' is Jason's latest comic offering set to hit the road and is sure to be comedy gold.

Astronaut Tim Peake is heading to the Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

3. Tim Peake: My Journey to Space – August 24 2022

Join astronaut Tim Peake on an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station. Tim will be your guide through life in space with a fascinating insight into what it is really like to be an astronaut.

4. Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman – August 25 2022

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman, is a totally different way to enjoy this smash-hit movie. So come and cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zac Efron and experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible - with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loudly as you want. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged, as is full audience participation.

See Peppa Pig live on stage at the Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

5. Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever – August 26 - 27 2022

Join Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig on a road trip that will be full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice creams to muddy puddles, there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy.

6. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo – September 30 – October 1 2022

For almost 50 years, the all-male comedy ballet company affectionately known as "The Trocks" has been loved worldwide for its sassy spoofs and hilarious homages to classical ballet, where 16 dancers each transform into two personas, both male and female.

You'll be dancing in your seats at The Black Blues Brothers. - Credit: Supplied

7. Black Blues Brothers – October 23 2022

No one can resist the energy of The Black Blues Brothers in their acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie. Expect jaw-dropping balancing acts, acrobatics with fire and human pyramids.

8. The Color Purple – November 1 – 5 2022

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple tells the story of the courageous heroine, Celie, as she journeys through joy, despair, anguish and hope in her own personal awakening to discover her unique voice in the world. This landmark musical celebrates life, love and the strength to stand up for who you are and what you believe in.

The Ukulele Orchestra has announced a city show. - Credit: Allison Burke

9. Ukulele Orchestra – November 7 2022

Tap your toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene. The world's very first Ukulele Orchestra is not just about ukuleles; it is about entertainment, joy, fun and artistry.

10. Mirror Crack'd – November 8 – 12 2022

Miss Marple makes her return to the stage in Mirror Crack'd. Can she unravel a web of lies, tragedy and danger after the vicious murder in the sleepy village of St. Mary Mead? This adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel is a thrilling story of revenge and the dark secrets we all hide.

The Northern Ballet bring The Nutcracker to Norwich this Christmas. - Credit: Supplied

11. Northern Ballet - The Nutcracker – November 22 - 26 2022

Christmas isn't complete until you've experienced the wonder of Northern Ballet's The Nutcracker. Share in Clara's adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince into an enchanting winter wonderland.

12. Vision of Elvis – January 8 2023

You won't believe your eyes as A Vision of Elvis is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. The show takes theatregoers back to the legendary concerts when Elvis Presley was holding court in Las Vegas.

13. The Mousetrap – January 23 – 28 2023

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play and is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. This thrilling West End production is the genre-defining murder mystery. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. But which one is the murderer?

Carrie Hope Fletcher is heading to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

14. Carrie Hope Fletcher – May 22 2023

Actress, author, vlogger and award-winning West End sensation Carrie Hope Fletcher is heading out on her first ever UK tour. Performing songs from her incredible career, expect fan favourites, including hits from Heathers, Les Misérables, The Addams Family and many more interspersed with chat about Carrie's fascinating life and career.

NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

15. A Chorus Line – May 31 – June 4 2022

One of Norwich's most prestigious groups, Threshold Theatre Company, is proud to present A Chorus Line. Featuring iconic songs such as What I Did For Love, an audition for a Broadway musical takes an unexpected turn.

Tango Encounters has been announced for Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

16. Tango Encounters - June 16 2022

Tango Encounters features dazzling displays of tango dance and music, from the golden age of the 1930s to the exquisite and powerful Nuevo Tango of Astor Piazzolla and beyond. Tango Encounters is pure tango – raw and intoxicating.

17. Ronnie Scott's All Stars – June 23 2022

Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club features classic music from the jazz greats who have performed at Ronnie Scott's, alongside narration and projected archive images and rare footage from the club, giving you a glimpse into this unique world and its incredible history.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is coming to Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

18. Priscilla Queen of the Desert – July 5 - 10 2022

Hold on to your wigs Norwich and get ready for the ride of your life as Priscilla Queen of the Desert takes a pit-stop in Norwich. Based on the smash-hit movie, the feel-good international hit sensation Priscilla is three friends' heart-warming, uplifting adventure.

19. Chris McGlade Forgiveness – July 20 2022

A fiercely powerful and critically acclaimed show about a brutally shocking story of Chris' father's murder, Chris' conscientious comedy and cutting-edge poetry make for a truly unforgettable performance.

20. Turnstyle – July 21 2022

An evening of dance on the theme Lost and Found performed by The Garage's participation dance companies: Pulse, FleX, D4Dance, Connect and Breakin Crew.

21. Song of the Anklets – Natyapriya Dance Company – September 10 2022

Natyapriya Dance Company brings an ancient Tamil epic to life, with vibrant dancing, beautiful music, sumptuous costumes and wonderful trademark storytelling.

The Steptoe and Son Radio Show comes to Norwich. - Credit: Andy Evans

22. The Steptoe and Son Radio Show – September 15 2022

Marking 60 years since the first-ever broadcast, The Steptoe and Son Radio Show breathes life back into the Steptoe household with this fresh and hilarious adaptation of three original episodes from the long-running smash-hit BBC sitcom.

23. Pete Firman – September 21 2022

Pete Firman is one of the UK's most popular magician.! You've seen him on television, now experience his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic live on stage.

Lilies on the Land comes to Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

24. Liles on the Land – September 24 2022

Lilies on the Land celebrates an extraordinary episode in British history - World War II's Women's Land Army. Based on letters from and interviews with the original Land Girls, the show is a revealing, funny and utterly captivating portrait of some of Britain's pluckiest, unsung heroes.

25. La Voix – November 12 2022

The eighth wonder of the world, the diamanté diva herself, La Voix is hot-footing her way to Norwich Theatre Playhouse with her brand new show as the Countess of Comedy.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 25 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Tickets for gold friends, supporters and corporates are available from February 22 and for friends from February 23.