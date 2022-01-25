Peaky Blinders show and Sister Act lead new season at Norwich Theatre Royal

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is a new Rambert dance show coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

From Birmingham's most famous gang to singing nuns, there is something for everyone in the new season at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Norwich Theatre has announced its latest line-up of shows for its sister venues the Theatre Royal and Playhouse, with musicals, dance companies and new productions.

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

The Addams Family. - Credit: Supplied

1. The Addams Family, April 26-30 2022

They're creepy and they're kooky! The Addams Family is heading to Norwich in this spectacular musical comedy from the writers of hit show Jersey Boys, starring Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton as Morticia.

An Evening with Andrew Cotter, Olive and Mabel. - Credit: Supplied

2. An Evening with Andrew Cotter, Olive and Mabel, May 9 2022

Andrew may have begun lockdown 2020 as one of the most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting, but his hilarious commentary in a series of online contests between his two adorable Labradors made him an internet sensation.

The Magic of the Beatles. - Credit: Supplied

3. The Magic of The Beatles, May 11 2022

The incredible cast pay tribute to John, Paul, George, and Ringo and the show features hits such as She Loves You, A Hard Day's Night, Help!, I Feel Fine and many more.

Big Girls Don't Cry. - Credit: Supplied

4. Big Girls Don't Cry, May 18 2022

Celebrate the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in this unmissable show.

5. Good Vibrations, July 20 2022

Enjoy the music of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys as you have never heard before.

Sister Act. - Credit: Supplied

6. Sister Act, January 9-14 2023

Smash-hit musical Sister Act tells the hilarious story of the disco diva Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Disguised as a nun, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is a new Rambert dance show coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

7. Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, January 17-21 2023

The gritty TV drama Peaky Blinders, with its gangsters, guns, knives and razor blades, has been turned into a dance event by ballet company Rambert who will be joined by a live band.

NORWICH PLAYHOUSE

The Birds and the Bees. - Credit: Supplied

8. The Birds and the Bees, April 20-30 2022

The Birds and the Bees is Norwich Theatre's brand new co-production with The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and John Stalker Productions.

James McDermott’s new version of the 2016 Canadian play relocates the play to north Norfolk. Set at an East Anglian farm, this hilarious comedy romp tackles topics of sex, love, science, family and the artificial insemination of turkeys.

9. Tits, Gits and Little Sh*ts: An Evening With Gill Sims, May 15 2022

Gill Sims is the bestselling author of the ‘Why Mummy’ series of books and is behind the hugely popular ‘Peter and Jane’ Facebook page. She will be interviewed by Jo Middleton and they will take a hilarious look at the changing face of motherhood as children grow from toddlers to teenagers.

Howerds End. - Credit: Supplied

10. Howerds End, May 26 2022

Frankie Howerd was one of Britain's most loved comedians for half a century, but he had a secret life with Dennis. This new play takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis' clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand-up mode.

Speaking about The Birds and the Bees, Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre, said: "We are so excited about this first-ever co-production with New Wolsey Theatre and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds of Birds and the Bees, allowing us to pool the expertise and creativity of three of the East of England's best-loved theatres.

"It forms another important step in our aspiration to produce and co-produce more original work, re-affirming Norwich Theatre's commitment to giving a platform for new, different and local voices to be heard."

Tickets go on general sale for all shows at 10am on Friday, January 28 at norwichtheatre.org at 01603 630000.