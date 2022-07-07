Graham Norton and Six the Musical lead new line-up at Norwich Theatre

Six the Musical is returning to Norwich Theatre Royal by popular demand. - Credit: Johan Persson

Norwich Theatre has announced its latest line-up of shows for its venues the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two.

There is something for everyone - from Graham Norton to the return of Six the Musical by popular demand.

Here are the latest shows announced for the three venues:

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Graham Norton is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

An Evening with Graham Norton – September 27 2022

Live in conversation, Graham Norton will discuss the themes in his newest book Forever Home and how he creates his characters and atmospheric locations.

SING-ALONG-A-GARETH! – November 27 2022

Join Gareth Malone with his band and a group of stellar singers as he guides you through an evening of song.

Kinky Boots – January 31 – February 4 2023

The Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society is bringing Kinky Boots to the Theatre Royal.This fabulous musical tells the true story of Charlie Price who tries to save his family's shoe factory with the help of drag queen Lola.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo – May 9 – 13 2023

A touching and heartfelt drama of Nuri the beekeeper and his wife, Afra. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens. When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape.

SIX – May 16 – 21 2023

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power.

West End cast of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

The Ocean at the End of the Lane – September 5 – 9 2023

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Coraline and Good Omens, comes the National Theatre's major new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

The Woman in White – September 12 2022

A tempestuous tale of love, betrayal and greed, adapted from Wilkie Collins' haunting Victorian thriller.

Julie, Madly, Deeply – October 8 2022

This is a charming yet cheeky cabaret take on the life of Dame Julie Andrews through the eyes and voice of award-winning performer Sarah-Louise Young.

Graham Cole, who starred in the 2021 panto, is returning to the Theatre Royal. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Graham Cole: So You Think You Know Me – October 15 2022

Spend an evening with Graham Cole OBE, as he shares stories of his 50 years in film, TV and theatre. Graham is best known for his 25-year role as PC Tony Stamp in The Bill.

Gastronaut: Utterly Revolting Science Show – October 27 2022

A funny, cheeky, thoroughly disgusting, but utterly scientific multimedia journey through the human body.

Mark Thomas: Black and White – October 28 2022

Expect creative fun from one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.

Ten Sorry Tales – November 2 – 5 2022

Ten Sorry Tales presents a collection of modern-day fables.

Ivo Graham – November 8 2022

Bumbling wordsmith Ivo Graham returns to discuss heavy-duty pranking, parenting and procrastinating.

Rob Newman: Live On Stage – November 25 2022

Fresh from his BBC Radio 4 series Rob Newman On Air, the award-winning comedian's new show is a stand-up epic that goes from cave paintings to car-free cities.

Lucy Porter is heading to Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Playhouse

Lucy Porter: Wake-Up Call – January 26 2023

Wake-Up Call is a show about revelations, realisations and epiphanies.

Genesis Connected – February 4 2023

Genesis Connected is a tribute show celebrating the music of Genesis.

The Big Chris Barber Band – February 8 2023

Big Band Jazz doesn't come much bigger and better than this.

Macbeth – February 9 2023

A full-scale production set in the murky Dark Ages where love, politics and witchcraft collide.

Cendrillon – February 11 – 12 2023

Join the Viardot revival with this elegant retelling of the classic fairy tale Cinderella.

The operetta is sung in French (with English surtitles), and the dialogue is all in English.

Teechers is heading to Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Alex Harvey-Brown

Teechers – February 21 - 22 2023

Get in the school spirit with John Godber's timeless comedy about life at a struggling academy for Mr Nixon, an unsuspecting new drama teacher.

Mike Wozniak: Zusa – February 24 2023

Ever wondered how comedian’s Mike's Great-Aunt Zusa made it from Poland to Luton with a war nipping at her heels? Here's your chance to find out.

The Magnets: 80s Rewind – March 15 2023

The Magnets are the UK's No.1 a cappella super-group featuring the hottest vocal and beatboxing talent.

The Opera Boys: A Night of Musicals – March 20 2023

The Opera Boys will delight everyone with beautiful their beautiful vocal arrangements.

Danny & Mick: Fright in the Museum – March 25 2023

Starring CBBC's newest comedy stars Danny & Mick, the show is packed full of hilarious comedy routines.

A Century of Swing – March 29 2023

Join the UK's hardest swinging band, Down for the Count, as they celebrate A Century of Swing.

Axel Blake won Britain's Got Talent 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Playhouse

Axel Blake: In Style – April 4 2023

Axel's observational comedy saw him crowned the 2022 champion of Britain's Got Talent.

Ray Bradshaw: Deaf Com 1 – April 11 2023

Ray Bradshaw's new stand-up show covers his recent fatherhood, teaching his young son sign language and a disastrous trip to Bahrain.

Cake – April 25 – 29 2023

Cake combines rap and RnB with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution.

The Tiger Lillies: From the Circus to the Cemetery – May 12 2023

The Grammy-nominated Godfathers of alternative cabaret return with a career-spanning concert.

NORWICH THEATRE STAGE TWO

Rise and Fall is coming to Stage Two in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Rise and Fall – October 25 2022

Rise and Fall is a poetic and intriguing performance for young audiences about holding on and letting go.

The Ballad of Mulan – October 28 2022

Woman, warrior, legend. Mulan, disguised as a man, has fought for the Chinese Empire for 10 years, but now it is time to go home.

Little Boxes – October 29 2022

Little Boxes is a comedic and inspiring one-woman show written by and starring Joann Condon (Little Britain).

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, July 8 and before that for those part of the friends scheme, which starts at £25 a year.