News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Star-studded cast of patrons and ambassadors announced for The Garage

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:40 AM June 11, 2021    Updated: 11:52 AM June 11, 2021
Layton Williams and Lady Anwen Hurt are among the star-studded new patrons at The Garage in Norwich.

Layton Williams and Lady Anwen Hurt are among the star-studded new patrons at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed by The Garage/Andi Sapey

From West End stars to an award-winning producer, The Garage theatre in Norwich has announced its new patrons and ambassadors. 

The Garage is a hub for performing arts in the heart of the city centre and alongside shows in its auditorium, it also has studios for classes and runs outreach projects.

There are four newly-announced patrons, who are Layton Williams, Lady Anwen Hurt, Peter Wilson and Susan Kyd. 

West End performer Layton Williams teaches a routine to dancers at the Garage during his masterclass

West End performer Layton Williams teaches a routine to dancers at the Garage during his masterclass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Layton is best known for playing Stephen in BBC comedy Bad Education, created by comedian Jack Whitehall, and the title role in West End hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie. 

He said: "I will 100pc bring some fab to Norfolk. It's a place I adore touring to and have many fond memories of performing and teaching here.”

Lady Anwen Hurt and her late husband Sir John Hurt moved to Norfolk in 2008.

She studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire of Music and worked as an actor and producer in theatre for a number of years.

Lady Anwen Hurt is one of the new patrons. 

Lady Anwen Hurt is one of the new patrons. - Credit: Andi Sapey

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after city centre row
  2. 2 IKEA: What went wrong?
  3. 3 Drugs, weapons and cash seized in house raid
  1. 4 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  2. 5 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
  3. 6 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
  4. 7 'We have reached peak speed bump' - fears over road changes
  5. 8 Police seal off building site in Norwich
  6. 9 Stylish bungalow to rent on edge of Norwich - and it even has a hot tub
  7. 10 Date revealed for start of work on £6.1m city street revamp

Lady Hurt, who is artistic director of Holt Festival and Pro-Chancellor of NUA, said: “Performing arts develop the confidence of any age group, but I’m especially mindful of how a feeling of belonging can benefit the health and well-being of disadvantaged young people and give them the life skills to find their own way in the world.”

Also joining The Garage as a patron is Peter Wilson, the founder of PW Productions, which is responsible for many West End and Broadway shows, and he is also the former Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse chief executive. 

The Garage’s final new patron is Susan Kyd, an actor and designer who sees the importance of The Garage as a cultural dynamo in Norfolk.

New Ambassador Richard Jordan. 

New Ambassador Richard Jordan. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Joining them are new ambassadors Richard Jordan, an award-winning producer, Lloyd Gorman, who composes the music for All-in Productions' My First shows at the venue, actor Gabriel Mokake, whose theatre credits include Hamilton and Dreamgirls, and Alex Sturman, who grew up in Taverham and teaches dance at Urdang Academy. 

Gabriel Mokake, one of the new ambassadors. 

Gabriel Mokake, one of the new ambassadors. - Credit: Contributed by The Garage

Adam Taylor, executive director at The Garage, said: “This is just one of many exciting announcements we’re going to be making over the coming months. 

"After the challenges and uncertainty of the past year or so, we can’t wait to put the region’s amazing talent centre stage once more.”

The Garage Trust is an independent charity which works with local, regional and national partners.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Stoke Road.

Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Five members of the same family all work for Cavell Healthcare in Norwich.L-r Dionne Westward, Char

Health | Video

Five relatives from the same family working as carers for same firm

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a flat fire at Mandells Court in Norwich between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses L

Updated

‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus