Star-studded cast of patrons and ambassadors announced for The Garage

Published: 11:40 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM June 11, 2021

Layton Williams and Lady Anwen Hurt are among the star-studded new patrons at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed by The Garage/Andi Sapey

From West End stars to an award-winning producer, The Garage theatre in Norwich has announced its new patrons and ambassadors.

The Garage is a hub for performing arts in the heart of the city centre and alongside shows in its auditorium, it also has studios for classes and runs outreach projects.

There are four newly-announced patrons, who are Layton Williams, Lady Anwen Hurt, Peter Wilson and Susan Kyd.

West End performer Layton Williams teaches a routine to dancers at the Garage during his masterclass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Layton is best known for playing Stephen in BBC comedy Bad Education, created by comedian Jack Whitehall, and the title role in West End hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

He said: "I will 100pc bring some fab to Norfolk. It's a place I adore touring to and have many fond memories of performing and teaching here.”

Lady Anwen Hurt and her late husband Sir John Hurt moved to Norfolk in 2008.

She studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire of Music and worked as an actor and producer in theatre for a number of years.

Lady Anwen Hurt is one of the new patrons. - Credit: Andi Sapey

Lady Hurt, who is artistic director of Holt Festival and Pro-Chancellor of NUA, said: “Performing arts develop the confidence of any age group, but I’m especially mindful of how a feeling of belonging can benefit the health and well-being of disadvantaged young people and give them the life skills to find their own way in the world.”

Also joining The Garage as a patron is Peter Wilson, the founder of PW Productions, which is responsible for many West End and Broadway shows, and he is also the former Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse chief executive.

The Garage’s final new patron is Susan Kyd, an actor and designer who sees the importance of The Garage as a cultural dynamo in Norfolk.

New Ambassador Richard Jordan. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Joining them are new ambassadors Richard Jordan, an award-winning producer, Lloyd Gorman, who composes the music for All-in Productions' My First shows at the venue, actor Gabriel Mokake, whose theatre credits include Hamilton and Dreamgirls, and Alex Sturman, who grew up in Taverham and teaches dance at Urdang Academy.

Gabriel Mokake, one of the new ambassadors. - Credit: Contributed by The Garage

Adam Taylor, executive director at The Garage, said: “This is just one of many exciting announcements we’re going to be making over the coming months.

"After the challenges and uncertainty of the past year or so, we can’t wait to put the region’s amazing talent centre stage once more.”

The Garage Trust is an independent charity which works with local, regional and national partners.