'A brilliant hour of fun' - New outdoor escape game launches in Norwich
You are in for a roaring day out in Norwich this summer after an animal-themed outdoor escape game launched in the city.
Clued Up! Escape Rooms was opened by Watton couple Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves in 66 Prince of Wales Road in summer 2019 and before long it was sold out every weekend.
But the business then ground to a halt in March 2020 as the nation went into lockdown and the pair had to adapt to keep its name out there and maintain an income.
This began with online and print and play games that people could enjoy from the comfort of their homes and now, as restrictions ease further, they have launched an outdoor puzzle trail.
It is called Amazing Animals! and can be played on up to five phones, which all sync together with a team leader submitting answers.
It takes groups on a tour of Norwich city centre to solve the puzzles, using everything from floor markings to murals, and it also gives information about the fascinating history of each location.
Mr Dunn, 42, said: "We are passionate about animals and wildlife so that is what we have themed the game around and it was surprising how many animal things there are in the city.
"We tried to pick some of the iconic Norwich locations like the Royal Arcade and Norwich Castle.
"It is a brilliant hour of fun and you get to see things in the city you wouldn't ordinarily see."
The game is suitable for the whole family and also comes with hints if groups get stuck.
Miss Reeves, 34, said: "We get lots of tourists coming to Norwich and it is a really good way to see the city and there were areas I hadn't seen, with little areas tucked away."
The indoor escape rooms have also been back open since May, with the choice of Prison Breakout, Nuclear Countdown or The Bank Heist, with masks required at present, and teams have an hour to escape.
Book all games at cluedupescapes.co.uk
