Alice in Wonderland-themed outdoor escape room coming to Norwich

CluedUpp is back with a new Alice in Wonderland-themed outdoor game for Norwich - Credit: CluedUpp

Ready to go down the rabbit hole?

Following the success of its Witchcraft and Wizardry and Crimescene Investigator experiences, outdoor adventure company CluedUpp is back with a brand new offering.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed experience will take players on an adventure across Norwich with the aim of saving Alice from the Queen of Hearts.

But players will encounter challenges along the way - in the form of games but also escape room-style encounters.

Teams will play against the clock as clues get curiouser and curiouser to uncover the conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.

Teams of six will work their way across the city to free Alice from the Queen of Hearts - Credit: CluedUpp

Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely new way.

"Alice in Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love.

"Get ready for mystery, mayhem and a whole lot of fun.”

The event on September 10 takes place entirely outdoors and all participants need is a phone and a team of six. Dressing up is encouraged.

Team tickets can be purchased for £60 via the CluedUpp website.