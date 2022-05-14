Alice in Wonderland-themed outdoor escape room coming to Norwich
- Credit: CluedUpp
Ready to go down the rabbit hole?
Following the success of its Witchcraft and Wizardry and Crimescene Investigator experiences, outdoor adventure company CluedUpp is back with a brand new offering.
The Alice in Wonderland-themed experience will take players on an adventure across Norwich with the aim of saving Alice from the Queen of Hearts.
But players will encounter challenges along the way - in the form of games but also escape room-style encounters.
Teams will play against the clock as clues get curiouser and curiouser to uncover the conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.
Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely new way.
"Alice in Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love.
"Get ready for mystery, mayhem and a whole lot of fun.”
The event on September 10 takes place entirely outdoors and all participants need is a phone and a team of six. Dressing up is encouraged.
Team tickets can be purchased for £60 via the CluedUpp website.