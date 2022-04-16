Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
New map launched to promote where to eat, drink and shop in city

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:04 AM April 16, 2022
Norwich Market and Norwich Castle Museum.

A new map is launching to celebrate Norwich, the City of Stories

A guide by VisitNorwich has been updated for 2022 and is aiming to promote the best places to explore or pick up a bite to eat in the city.

Copies have been distributed across the region with editions also going to the city's attractions such as Norwich Cathedral.

The map is designed to be a quick-look guide for places to visit, shop and eat with further information about parking, transport and green spaces.

It also showcases Norwich's eight districts: The Business District, Creative Quarter, Castle & Marketplace, King Street Quarter, Cathedral Quarter, Riverside, Chapelfield and Norwich Lanes.

Isabel Johnson, head of marketing at VisitNorwich said: “Our map is a wonderful free asset for visitors, helping them navigate their way around and providing inspiration for things to do.

“The maps are hugely popular, not only acting as a wayfinding tool but as a means to attract day visits from people staying in the area’s coast and countryside. 

“Last year we saw record-breaking traffic to the VisitNorwich website, so we’re hoping for another strong year for domestic tourism.”

