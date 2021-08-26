Comedy Fest: Norwich's next hilarious festival

Published: 1:16 PM August 26, 2021

The Garage will host the Comedy Fest in Norwich.

The Garage hopes to bring laughter to Norwich with their new comedy festival.

Named Comedy Fest, the season will include stars of TV and some of the standout stand-ups currently touring the UK.

Kicking it all off is Clutterbuck’s Comedy Club on October 1, a takeover event by Altered Feast.

Previous acts at Altered Feast’s comedy nights include Rachel Parris (The Mash Report) and Bec Hill (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown).

Jonny Awsum is next to take to The Garage’s stage with his show Jonny Awsum is Coming to Town on October 7.

The performer gained attention on Britain's Got Talent, garnering over 50 million views online and after a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show. This is his long-awaited first solo tour.

Britain's Got Talent star Jonny Awsum is set to perform in Norwich for The Garage's Comedy Fest.

On October 22 will be the Comedy Club Night, an evening with some of the finest stand-up comedians on the UK circuit, including Dana Alexander, Gary Tro, and Javier Jarquin, who has performed alongside the likes of Jimmy Carr and Jo Brand.

The night will also star Keith Farnan who you may have seen on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

The Noise Next Door, more stars from Britain’s Got Talent, will take over The Garage’s stage all day on October 23, with two shows – the family-friendly Run Wild and the finely tuned anarchy of In Charge.

Comedian Carl Hutchinson is next, on October 26, with his captivating stories and observations, followed by George Egg’s Movable Feast on November 6, who endeavours to cook gourmet food with things you would find on trains, planes, and automobiles.

The final act of the Comedy Fest is Jayde Adams, whose first stand-up special on Amazon was critically acclaimed, aiming to cut through the noise and self-promotion of modern life with The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face on November 19.

The Garage hopes to put a smile back on people's faces after lockdown.

Carrie Mansfield, The Garage’s Executive Producer, said: “What better way to put a smile back on everyone's faces than by staging our first ever Comedy Fest.

“It's a fantastic line-up featuring faces from TV and some of the best stand-ups currently touring the UK comedy circuit.

It's all part of our packed performance programme, which we can't wait to finally share with audiences this autumn.”