Saturday night shake-up begins at Norwich venue this weekend

Out of Space Events is bringing a 90s Bangers Bonfire Night Party to the The Waterfront. - Credit: Glenn Hands at Evocative Images

From this weekend a Norwich venue is shaking up the first Saturday of the month, which previously ran as an alternative and rock night.

The Adrian Flux Waterfront will now host Meltdown club nights, which have been running since 1993, on three weekends of the month instead of four.

The first Saturday is being handed over to various local promoters to mix up the music offering.

This shake-up begins from November 5 with Out of Space Events, who have previously held club nights at Open Norwich and Epic Studios.

The first Saturday of the month has been given a shake-up at The Adrian Flux Waterfront. - Credit: Ben Hardy

It will be a 90s Bangers Bonfire Night Party running from 10am until 2am, with a mix of club classics and dance anthems downstairs.

Then upstairs will be indie, alternative and Britpop tunes, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Oasis.

The venue has been managed by the Union of UEA Students since 1993 and is open to the public.

Tickets cost £6 and are available at oosbang.eventbrite.co.uk