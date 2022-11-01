Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Saturday night shake-up begins at Norwich venue this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:54 PM November 1, 2022
Out of Space Events is bringing a 90s Bangers Bonfire Night Party to the The Waterfront. 

Out of Space Events is bringing a 90s Bangers Bonfire Night Party to the The Waterfront. - Credit: Glenn Hands at Evocative Images

From this weekend a Norwich venue is shaking up the first Saturday of the month, which previously ran as an alternative and rock night.

The Adrian Flux Waterfront will now host Meltdown club nights, which have been running since 1993, on three weekends of the month instead of four.

The first Saturday is being handed over to various local promoters to mix up the music offering. 

This shake-up begins from November 5 with Out of Space Events, who have previously held club nights at Open Norwich and Epic Studios.

Norwich Waterfront, which is now known as The Adrian Flux Waterfront 

The first Saturday of the month has been given a shake-up at The Adrian Flux Waterfront. - Credit: Ben Hardy

It will be a 90s Bangers Bonfire Night Party running from 10am until 2am, with a mix of club classics and dance anthems downstairs.

Then upstairs will be indie, alternative and Britpop tunes, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. 

The venue has been managed by the Union of UEA Students since 1993 and is open to the public. 

Tickets cost £6 and are available at oosbang.eventbrite.co.uk

Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hundreds queued for a Harry Potter event at Castle Quarter

Hundreds flock to city centre Harry Potter event

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lucy & Yak is set to open on November 19

It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Eastlands care home in Taverham is being closed down 

'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk county councillor, Steve Morphew, centre, with Bronnie Dale and her dad, Alan, in Fiddle Woo

Fury continues over 'unreliable' and rerouted bus service

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon