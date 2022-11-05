Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City centre Christmas market opens today

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:33 AM November 5, 2022
A new Christmas market will open at the Forum today

A new Christmas market will open at the Forum today - Credit: Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

City folk looking to get in the Christmas spirit early will be able to pick up gifts for all their family and friends as a new market opens.

Opening on five Saturdays in the run up to Christmas starting today, the Jabbawockycrafts Christmas Craft and Gift Fair will be based outside the Forum from 9am to 6pm.

One of the stalls at the Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

One of the stalls at the Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair - Credit: Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

The market will sell a wide range of homemade crafts from jewellery to puzzles all produced by local makers.

Organiser Debbie Lansdell said: "Jabbawockycrafts Christmas markets will be running for five Saturdays over Christmas at the Forum with crafts and gifts by local makers back by popular demand.

One of the stalls at the Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

One of the stalls at the Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair - Credit: Jabbawockycraft Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

"The market started in lockdown with great support from Norwich and it's getting bigger every year."

After today the market will also open on November 12 and 19 as well as December 10 and 17.

