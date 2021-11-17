News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich to get royal makeover with Christmas Crown Trail

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:55 PM November 17, 2021
Christmas lights in Davey Place in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A city-wide Christmas crown trail has begun in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A new city-wide trail will explore 900 years of Christmas in Norwich. 

The Christmas Crown Trail will see businesses in the city displaying crowns in their windows and indoor displays, which people can track down using trail maps.

The trail has been organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (Norwich BID) as part of its Journey Through Christmastime campaign.

It started on November 15 and will continue throughout the festive period until January 5.

Norwich BID hopes the event will increase footfall across businesses in the city while also celebrating the history of Christmas celebrations.

The trail is inspired by King Henry I's visit to Norwich Castle in 1121 AD, when the medieval king chose Norwich Castle as the venue for his Christmas court.

Norwich Castle is also hosting events to mark the important historical moment. 

A series of events and activities will be running at the castle through December, including a 'King's Christmas' projection on the castle. 

Christmas
Norwich News

