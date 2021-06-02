Theatre Royal announces 'Badass' extras at outdoor summer festival
- Credit: Max Hilton
The Norwich Theatre Royal has announced some additions to its outdoor summer festival, Interlude in the Close.
Set in Norwich's Cathedral Close in a big-top circus tent from July 14 to August 30, 2021, Interlude in the Close features a packed programme of live performances this summer.
New shows added to the line-up include multi-award winning Police Cops: Badass (Jul 29), hot off the back of total sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival & Soho Theatre, and world class comedy with Rich Hall, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders and Ellie Taylor, fresh from her debut Netflix stand-up special.
Norfolk’s favourite comedian Karl Minns (17-18 Aug) returns this year after a popular debut at last year's event.
Families can look forward to watching The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show (Aug 1) and StrongWomen Science (Aug 24-30), starring two women scientists turned circus performers.
Lost in Translation Circus return with their Cabaret Lates from Aug 24-30.
You may also want to watch:
Interlude in the Close culminates in a circus-based celebration of community and togetherness in the city on Monday, August 30.
Most Read
- 1 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
- 2 Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed
- 3 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
- 4 Fan zone for England's Euro matches coming to Norwich
- 5 Senior City Hall officer handed £150,000 redundancy package
- 6 Former pub and Indian restaurant bought by Sprowston town council
- 7 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
- 8 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
- 9 Norwich bus driver suspended over racism allegation
- 10 Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich