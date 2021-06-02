Theatre Royal announces 'Badass' extras at outdoor summer festival

Published: 7:10 AM June 2, 2021

Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Max Hilton

The Norwich Theatre Royal has announced some additions to its outdoor summer festival, Interlude in the Close.

Set in Norwich's Cathedral Close in a big-top circus tent from July 14 to August 30, 2021, Interlude in the Close features a packed programme of live performances this summer.

New shows added to the line-up include multi-award winning Police Cops: Badass (Jul 29), hot off the back of total sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival & Soho Theatre, and world class comedy with Rich Hall, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders and Ellie Taylor, fresh from her debut Netflix stand-up special.

Massi Rossetti, left, of Lost in Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, of Norwich Theatre, together in the big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens in summer 2020. - Credit: Archant 2020

Norfolk’s favourite comedian Karl Minns (17-18 Aug) returns this year after a popular debut at last year's event.

Families can look forward to watching The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show (Aug 1) and StrongWomen Science (Aug 24-30), starring two women scientists turned circus performers.

The Green in the Cathedral Close in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Archant 2019

Lost in Translation Circus return with their Cabaret Lates from Aug 24-30.

Interlude in the Close culminates in a circus-based celebration of community and togetherness in the city on Monday, August 30.