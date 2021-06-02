News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Theatre Royal announces 'Badass' extras at outdoor summer festival

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 7:10 AM June 2, 2021   
Interlude

Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Max Hilton

The Norwich Theatre Royal has announced some additions to its outdoor summer festival, Interlude in the Close.

Set in Norwich's Cathedral Close in a big-top circus tent from July 14 to August 30, 2021, Interlude in the Close features a packed programme of live performances this summer.

New shows added to the line-up include multi-award winning Police Cops: Badass (Jul 29), hot off the back of total sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival & Soho Theatre, and world class comedy with Rich Hall, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders and Ellie Taylor, fresh from her debut Netflix stand-up special.

interlude

Massi Rossetti, left, of Lost in Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, of Norwich Theatre, together in the big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens in summer 2020. - Credit: Archant 2020

Norfolk’s favourite comedian Karl Minns (17-18 Aug) returns this year after a popular debut at last year's event.

Families can look forward to watching The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show (Aug 1) and StrongWomen Science (Aug 24-30), starring two women scientists turned circus performers.

interlude

The Green in the Cathedral Close in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Archant 2019

Lost in Translation Circus return with their Cabaret Lates from Aug 24-30.

You may also want to watch:

Interlude in the Close culminates in a circus-based celebration of community and togetherness in the city on Monday, August 30.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  2. 2 Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed
  3. 3 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  1. 4 Fan zone for England's Euro matches coming to Norwich
  2. 5 Senior City Hall officer handed £150,000 redundancy package
  3. 6 Former pub and Indian restaurant bought by Sprowston town council
  4. 7 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  5. 8 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  6. 9 Norwich bus driver suspended over racism allegation
  7. 10 Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The former Liquid nightclub in Norwich, which will be home to a new club

New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The temporary traffic lights along Bracondale and Queens Road.

Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Janet and Peter Walker, 74 and 75,

Investigations

'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus