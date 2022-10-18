Whole host of new shows announced for Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2023. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

From a singer-songwriter to a children's book brought to life on stage, there is lots to look forward to at Norwich Theatre Royal and the Playhouse.

These shows are newly-announced for Christmas 2022 and early 2023 at the Norwich Theatre-run venues.

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Chris De Burgh is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre





An Evening with Chris De Burgh – February 18 2023

The singer-songwriter behind classic songs such as Lady in Red and A Spaceman Came Travelling heads to the city.

He will perform live on guitar and piano songs from his newest album, The Legend of Robin Hood, as well as the hits you know and love.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is heading to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

The Tiger Who Came to Tea – March 2 – March 4 2023

This delightful family show is packed with sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. Don't miss this beautiful stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.

NORWICH THEATRE PLAYHOUSE

Celebrate Christmas with Joe Stilgoe. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Joe Stilgoe: Christmas at The Playhouse – December 14 2022

Joe Stilgoe returns for one of the classiest Christmas parties you have ever been to. He will sing an array of festive hits along with his incredible band.



Christmas Cheer! Norfolk’s Finest Comedy and Spoken – December 15 2022

Christmas Cheer! is a very special festive night celebrating Norfolk's finest talent in comedy and spoken word.

Josh Pugh will perform at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre





Josh Pugh: Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans – March 7 2023

Josh Pugh takes us through the past two years of his life, including trying to have a baby and accidentally losing Captain Tom's birthday cards in his own unique and hilarious style.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Magical Bones comes to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre





Magical Bones: Soulful Magic – March 18 2023

Britain's Got Talent finalist Magical Bones bursts onto the Playhouse stage with a brand new show featuring high-energy magic filled with mesmerising illusions and jaw-dropping breakdance moves.

Tim Key will perform at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre





Tim Key: Mulberry – April 1 2023

Poet and comedian Tim Key (Alan Partridge, The Witchfinder, Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme) is back with an all-new show. Expect ruminations about the great indoors with a bit of stamping around.

Tickets are on sale now for Gold Friends, supporters and corporate members, on October 20 for Best Friends and Friends and October 27 on general sale on the Norwich Theatre website, box office or call 01603 630000.