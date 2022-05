Can you spot yourself at Neck of the Woods Festival in Earlham Park?

Gallery

A new music festival launched in Norwich at the weekend, featuring top indie and alternative acts across four stages.

Neck of the Woods launched in Earlham Park on Sunday, May 29 and rounded off a weekend of music there after 80s festival Let's Rock took place on Saturday.

Neck of The Woods Festival, Earlham Park Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The new event, organised by Kilimanjaro Live, was headlined by The Kooks who got the crowd dancing to hits including Naïve and She Moves in Her Own Way.

Other acts that performed during the day included four-piece The Snuts, whose debut album topped the UK charts, Sydney rockers DMA's, Sony-signed rising star Cat Burns, South London's Sea Girls and singer-songwriter Dodie.

The next gigs in Earlham Park take place over the weekend of June 25 and 26 with Simply Red on Saturday and Alfie Boe and Michael Ball on the Sunday, with tickets still available.

