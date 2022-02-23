Review: NDT2 at Norwich Theatre Royal is a show full of emotion

Review

The young talent of NDT2 dance company take on a diverse triple bill effortlessly.

The performance starts off with The Big Crying—a piece filled with anxiety, depth, and truth.

It’s an experience nothing like I have ever witnessed before.

It breathed life. Not in a way you might imagine, but something that all have experienced in life nonetheless.

The anxious sounds that filled the background were all to familiar and carried a comfort of sorts.

Every time there was a scream, I felt almost as if I wanted to join in. With it, there was a release.

There were moments and movements of awkward and raw.

It was a dance that was not pretty, but it was beautiful.

After the emotional rollercoaster that is The Big Crying, the audience had a chance for a breath of fresh air with Simple Things.

This performance didn't have to try to grab your attention.

It was simple and sweet and my favourite of the three pieces.

There was a certain fluidity between the quartet that seemed to take inspiration from water in motion.

The ballet began with an encapsulating duet between two men that leaves you wanting more—and more is what you get, as the ballet finishes with another chance to take in the interaction between the pair that were simply cool.

The final performance, Impasse, was strong and clear in teaching a lesson that is extremely relevant in modern day.

It began with a childlike playfulness that soon turned dark.

It showed how discovery and imagination have become more and more lost with each new shiny thing to come out.

The dancers were confident and remind us how much we can understand and discover and grow without any words.

It was a performance that cuts deep as it's yet another challenge the world has already begun to face, whether we know it or not.

The stories told between the three parts of the performance aren't so easily described as it's something you need to experience for yourself.

It's an understanding that goes beyond words.



