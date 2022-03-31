Twelve private gardens opening in Norwich this summer

Bishop's House in Norwich is one of the most popular open gardens events in the city - Credit: Archant © 2006

From a home-owner's tropical paradise to a historic city centre sanctuary, twelve private gardens are opening in Norwich this summer.

The National Open Garden Scheme is opening more than 3,500 private gardens across the country to raise money for charity.

The main beneficiaries are Macmillan, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, The Queen's Nursing Institute and Parkinson's UK.

Gardens set to open in Norwich include Quaker Farm, Bishop's House, Unthank Road Gardens, Ferndale, Two Eaton Gardens and North Lodge.

This tropical garden in Waldemar Avenue, Hellesdon, is one of the opening gardens - Credit: Sonja Gaffer

Residential gardens opening include 27 St Edmunds Road, 57 Ketts Hill, 26 Ipswich Road, 61 Trafford Way, 33 Waldemere Avenue and 68 Elm Grave Lane.

Four of the 12 are new gardens which have signed up to the scheme, either opening for the first time ever or retuning after many years.

County-wide in Norfolk there will be 60 gardens opening to the public.

Specific open days and times, booking requirements and facilities can be viewed on the National Open Garden Scheme website.