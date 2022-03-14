Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
How you can visit some of Norwich's top attractions for free next week

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:59 PM March 14, 2022
Norwich Castle is marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a special early opening on Rem

People can visit Norwich Castle Museum for free during National Lottery Open Week. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The National Lottery is to offer free experiences in Norwich from this weekend.

As part of the National Lottery Open Week, players will be able to visit Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Strangers Hall and the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell free of charge between Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 27. 

To access the free experiences, people must present a National Lottery ticket or scratch card, digitally or physically.

Booking in advance is not required.

Since 1994, the National Lottery has raised billions for arts, community, film heritage and sport projects. 

The dates and times available during National Lottery Open Week are:

Norwich Castle: March 19-27, Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, Sunday 1pm to 4.30pm 

Strangers Hall: March 20, 23, 27Open Wednesday 10am to 4.30pm, Sunday 1pm to 4.30pm

Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell: March 19, 22-26, Open from 10am-4.30pm.

