For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3
- Credit: Evening News © 2008
Watch the latest blockbusters at Norwich cinemas for a bargain price as National Cinema Day returns.
This Saturday, September 3, Cinema City, Vue and Odeon in the city are offering tickets for £3 to all films.
If you are booking in advance online there is a small additional booking fee for all three venues.
Among the films being shown include supernatural thriller Nope, Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
At the Odeon cinema it also includes tickets to films in IMAX with an enhanced viewing experience.
Odeon and Vue are also offering the chance to experience Steven Spielberg's 1982 family classic E.T. the Extra Terrestrial on the big screen once more.
As the last weekend of the summer holidays, it is expected to be a popular deal with families.
Most Read
- 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
- 2 Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'
- 3 'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river
- 4 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
- 5 City pub in the running to be named the best in the country
- 6 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
- 7 Drone pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
- 8 Foodbank shuts its doors due to lack of funding
- 9 Temporary traffic lights in place for a week in busy NR3 road
- 10 'The support has been unreal': New York-style sandwiches a hit
Many cinemas across the country are offering National Cinema Day discounts.