Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:02 AM August 29, 2022
A robbery took place on January 12 outside Vue in Norwich Picture: James Bass

Vue is one of the Norwich cinemas offering £3 tickets. - Credit: Evening News © 2008

Watch the latest blockbusters at Norwich cinemas for a bargain price as National Cinema Day returns.

This Saturday, September 3, Cinema City, Vue and Odeon in the city are offering tickets for £3 to all films.

If you are booking in advance online there is a small additional booking fee for all three venues.

Among the films being shown include supernatural thriller Nope, Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

At the Odeon cinema it also includes tickets to films in IMAX with an enhanced viewing experience.

Odeon and Vue are also offering the chance to experience Steven Spielberg's 1982 family classic E.T. the Extra Terrestrial on the big screen once more. 

As the last weekend of the summer holidays, it is expected to be a popular deal with families. 

Most Read

  1. 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
  2. 2 Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'
  3. 3 'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river
  1. 4 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
  2. 5 City pub in the running to be named the best in the country
  3. 6 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
  4. 7 Drone pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
  5. 8 Foodbank shuts its doors due to lack of funding
  6. 9 Temporary traffic lights in place for a week in busy NR3 road
  7. 10 'The support has been unreal': New York-style sandwiches a hit

Many cinemas across the country are offering National Cinema Day discounts. 

Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A man and a woman have been assaulted at a business premises in King Street, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Shelagh Gurney at Boundary Junction, Norwich

Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Traffic at the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout near to the Chopyngs Dale Close

Norfolk Live News

Long delays on busy road in city suburb due to roadworks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pure Electric, in Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, is closing down

Electric transport retailer closing city shop

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon