For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3

Vue is one of the Norwich cinemas offering £3 tickets. - Credit: Evening News © 2008

Watch the latest blockbusters at Norwich cinemas for a bargain price as National Cinema Day returns.

This Saturday, September 3, Cinema City, Vue and Odeon in the city are offering tickets for £3 to all films.

If you are booking in advance online there is a small additional booking fee for all three venues.

Among the films being shown include supernatural thriller Nope, Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

At the Odeon cinema it also includes tickets to films in IMAX with an enhanced viewing experience.

Odeon and Vue are also offering the chance to experience Steven Spielberg's 1982 family classic E.T. the Extra Terrestrial on the big screen once more.

As the last weekend of the summer holidays, it is expected to be a popular deal with families.

Many cinemas across the country are offering National Cinema Day discounts.