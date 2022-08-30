Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Your chance to watch show in Norwich before it transfers to the West End

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:48 PM August 30, 2022
Updated: 2:11 PM August 30, 2022
Rob Madge In My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) 

Rob Madge In My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) - Credit: Mark Senior

One of the most popular shows from this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival is transferring to the West End, with a stop in Norwich on the way. 

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a musical written and performed by non-binary actor Rob Madge.

It will be at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse on September 2 and 3, before heading to London's Garrick Theatre in October. 

See My Son's A Queer before it transfers to the West End. 

See My Son's A Queer before it transfers to the West End. - Credit: Mark Senior

It is inspired by Madge's childhood when they would dress up to perform in their living room.

This included a full Disney parade around the house, with Rob discovering the videos during lockdown.

The award-winning show is a celebration of the "joy and chaos" of raising a queer child. 

Rob Madge discovered videos of them performing as a child during lockdown. 

Rob Madge discovered videos of them performing as a child during lockdown. - Credit: Mark Senior

Sam Bain, head of programming and producing at Norwich Theatre, said: “It is hands down one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time and I’m so pleased that it is now going into the West End but even more pleased that Norwich Theatre gets it first."

Most Read

  1. 1 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
  2. 2 For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3
  3. 3 Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'
  1. 4 City man stars in new TV advert
  2. 5 First Sprowston car show proves a huge success
  3. 6 Rough sleepers: 'People can't spare change - will we ever get a home?'
  4. 7 Norwich roadworks which could delay your commute
  5. 8 Aerial pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
  6. 9 7 shops we lost in Norwich during the 2000s
  7. 10 Jailed last week: Lowestoft rapist and 'menace' driver

Tickets are available to buy on the Norwich Theatre website. 

Theatre
Norwich News

Don't Miss

East Midlands airport, near Derby. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Saul Press who owns the Beer Hatch in Tombland.

'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Green Lane North in Thorpe End. Pictured inset is councillor Ian Mackie 

Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bentley, a two-year-old cane corso, had to be rescued after falling in to the River Wensum in Norwich

'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon