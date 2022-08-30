Your chance to watch show in Norwich before it transfers to the West End
- Credit: Mark Senior
One of the most popular shows from this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival is transferring to the West End, with a stop in Norwich on the way.
My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a musical written and performed by non-binary actor Rob Madge.
It will be at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse on September 2 and 3, before heading to London's Garrick Theatre in October.
It is inspired by Madge's childhood when they would dress up to perform in their living room.
This included a full Disney parade around the house, with Rob discovering the videos during lockdown.
The award-winning show is a celebration of the "joy and chaos" of raising a queer child.
Sam Bain, head of programming and producing at Norwich Theatre, said: “It is hands down one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time and I’m so pleased that it is now going into the West End but even more pleased that Norwich Theatre gets it first."
Tickets are available to buy on the Norwich Theatre website.