West End hit musical Dreamgirls is coming to Norwich
- Credit: Matt Crockett
And I am telling you that you won't want to miss smash-hit musical Dreamgirls when it comes to Norwich.
The Broadway and West End show is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour from Tuesday, May 31 until Saturday, June 11.
Audiences can expect lots of glitz and glam with epic songs including Listen, One Night Only and And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.
It follows The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.
Their story features the glamour of show business but doesn’t shy away from darker issues.
Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White, who appeared as a finalist on ITV’s The Voice in 2019.
Sharlene Hector will be performing the iconic role at certain performances.
Most Read
- 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 2 Sweet Briar Road 'still on track' to reopen by end of May
- 3 House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas
- 4 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless
- 5 Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk
- 6 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich
- 7 We built this city: Meet the firm behind some of Norwich's famous landmarks
- 8 9 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Norwich
- 9 High-end boutique reopens in its former shop
- 10 'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted
In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.
Book at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.