West End hit musical Dreamgirls is coming to Norwich

Dreamgirls is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal from May 31 to June 11. - Credit: Matt Crockett

And I am telling you that you won't want to miss smash-hit musical Dreamgirls when it comes to Norwich.

The Broadway and West End show is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour from Tuesday, May 31 until Saturday, June 11.

Audiences can expect lots of glitz and glam with epic songs including Listen, One Night Only and And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.

Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White. - Credit: Matt Crockett

It follows The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.

Their story features the glamour of show business but doesn’t shy away from darker issues.

Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White, who appeared as a finalist on ITV's The Voice in 2019.

Sharlene Hector will be performing the iconic role at certain performances.

In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Book at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.