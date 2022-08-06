Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park

Watch films in Eaton Park over the August bank holiday weekend - Credit: Lee Blanchflower (Blanc Photography)

From Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis film to outdoor bingo, there is something for everyone at a new Norwich event.

Movies and Music will take place in Eaton Park over the August Bank Holiday from Friday, August 26 until Monday, August 29.

There are seven events running across the weekend with tickets priced individually.

It has been organised by local companies Pop Up Pictures and Ideal Events, which run outdoor cinema screenings across East Anglia.

You will be able to enjoy pizzas from Eating Street at the event - Credit: Lee Blanchflower (Blanc Photography)

On Friday evening is drag bingo with Dee and Mindy and on Saturday is the family-friendly Ibiza Garden Party followed by a screening of Mamma Mia.

Sunday begins with film Encanto followed by Kidz Pop Party in the Park, with combination tickets available.

In the evening is a screening of 2022 blockbuster Elvis and on Monday is a chilled jazz picnic.

The Eating Street Area, which is open to both ticket and non-ticket holders, will host local vendors Elsie's Pizza, Churros and Chorizo, Gringos Nacho Factory, Mamma Mays with noodles and Amor with desserts.

Mr Banthorpe added: "It is a diverse programme and a real celebration of Norwich."

Buy tickets at events.mhtickets.com with early bird on sale until Sunday.