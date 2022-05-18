Miriam Margolyes leads new line-up of summer shows at Theatre Royal

Miriam Margolyes is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

From sharp-tongued actress Miriam Margolyes to Norfolk's own Nimmo Twins, a whole host of one night shows have been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal.

These new shows are coming to the venue this summer:

The Rocket Man: A Tribute to Elton John. - Credit: www.pawelspolnicki.com

1. The Rocket Man: A Tribute to Elton John – June 26

Watch an amazing live band fronted by tribute act Jimmy Love as they take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits.

80s Live is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

2. 80s Live – July 3, 2022

Shoulder pads and big hair at the ready as 80s Live comes hurtling onto the stage this summer with hits that you know and love.

Islands in the Stream celebrates Dolly Parton and the late great Kenny Rogers. - Credit: www.pawelspolnicki.com

3. Islands in the Stream – July 5, 2022

A very special evening that celebrates the Queen and King of country music – Dolly Parton and the late great Kenny Rogers.

Miriam Margolyes is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

4. Miriam Margolyes – July 7, 2022

Spend an evening in the company of one of Britain’s favourite (and naughtiest) national treasures, Miriam Margolyes, as she shares stories from her remarkable life.

Tickets booked in bands A-D include a paperback copy of Miriam’s autobiography This Much Is True.

Enjoy An Evening of Burlesque in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

5. An Evening of Burlesque – July 8, 2022

The ultimate variety show blends stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus, and burlesque and features world-class entertainers and stars of stage and screen in an extravaganza of glitz and glamour.

FastLove is a George Michael Tribute Show. - Credit: Vernon Nash

6. FastLove – July 9, 2022

A very special night celebrating the late great George Michael.

The talented cast will play all his hits, from Wham right through to his glittering solo career, including Wake Me Up, Faith, and Careless Whisper.

Norfolk comedy duo The Nimmo Twins will perform this summer. - Credit: Julia Holland

7. The Nimmo Twins: Holt? Who Goes There? – August 23, 2022

For one night only, Norfolk’s favourite comedy duo, The Nimmo Twins, will be taking to the Theatre Royal stage to celebrate their comeback and 25 years together.

Performing Holt: Who Goes There? this August, Owen Evans and Karl Minns will ring laughs from global catastrophes like the retirement of Stewart White, NCFC, and local government.

Tickets go on sale to gold friends, supporters, corporates, and friends on Wednesday, May 18, and general sale on Friday, May 20 at norwichtheatre.org